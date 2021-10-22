A New Sopranos TV Project May Be On The Way After The Many Saints Of Newark Success

Although The Many Saints of Newark only just released in early October as a prequel to HBO's The Sopranos, there are already talks of another TV project happening thanks to the movie's success. A new sequel series could be on the way with The Sopranos creator David Chase.

The Sopranos was a crime drama that ran on HBO for six seasons. This year’s The Many Saints of Newark feature film was a prequel to the original series, and the potential next project would be a sequel to the movie. WarnerMedia CEO Ann Sarnoff recently told Deadline that due to Newark’s box office performance, discussions are happening for yet another Sopranos project:

We’re talking to David about a new series, Sopranos related, on HBO Max.

It looks like we could be getting another Sopranos series, but not one that would give hard answers to the original series' infamous ending. Creator David Chase has said that a new series would take place after the events of The Many Saints of Newark but before the events of The Sopranos. He said:

There’s only one way that I would do it, and that was if Terry [Winter] and I could write the script together. That I would do.

It’s not surprising that David Chase would want the Sopranos writer and executive producer on board the project as well. Terence Winter wrote 25 of the show’s 86 episodes, and even served as director. Although he wasn’t part of The Many Saints of Newark, Chase is making sure that if anyone’s going to be by his side for this new project, it would be Winter.

A final decision on the new Sopranos project has yet to be made, as well as whether it would be a TV or film sequel. However, with the success of Newark and the everlasting popularity The Sopranos has, a TV show would make perfect sense, as Ann Sarnoff mentioned:

You see The Sopranos pop into the top ten of viewed series on the service and it’s given it an entirely new life. It’s literally lifted all of The Sopranos franchise in a new way. You can’t measure just by the box office.

Hopefully we’ll find out soon if The Sopranos will be returning to HBO with a new TV show! With the success of the original series and Many Saints of Newark, a sequel is likely if all the stars can align. David Chase showing enthusiasm for the potential project is a great step forward; now the matter may be securing Terence Winter to collaborate with Chase again. If such a project does happen, it could be a great addition to the HBO Max library of originals.

For now, you can find the entire run of The Sopranos streaming on HBO Max, as well as The Many Saints of Newark.