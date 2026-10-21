The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin (Seemingly) Just Threw Shade At Meghan McCain

The View has featured a vast array of hosts since its debut in 1997, with each leaving their own mark on the series in a specific way. One panelist who made headlines during their stint was Meghan McCain, and she’s continued to do so since leaving the series. McCain has been adamant about her disdain for elements of her experience on the daytime TV show. While the current crop of hosts haven’t openly criticized McCain, it would seem that Alyssa Farah Griffin may have thrown a little shade at her during a recent chat.

As The View’s milestone 30th season continues to air amid the 2026 TV schedule, the current co-panelists as well as veteran guest hosts have appeared on the show’s Behind the Table podcast (on YouTube). Griffin appeared on the latest episode and discussed the co-star Joy Behar’s recent absences due to a shoulder injury. When the topic came up, Griffin told series EP Brian Teta (the host of the podcast) that she hadn’t heard from Behar. That led Griffin to make a comment that had her and Teta laughing for a bit:

She has not texted me back. And I know she's texted other hosts. I'm going to follow up with that. I was like, ‘I miss you.’ Silence. I may have to ask her on air if she missed me.

After giving birth to her first child in September 2020, Meghan McCain went on maternity leave from The View and didn’t return until January 2021. She quickly got into an on-air spat with Joy Behar – who she frequently clashed with – upon her return. McCain mused that Behar surely missed her while she was gone. With that, Behar said, “I did not miss you. Zero.” While McCain took it in jest at the time, she later said Behar’s comment factored into her eventual decision to leave the show after four seasons later that year.

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Neither Griffin nor Teta specifically mention McCain while laughing at the former’s joke. However, it’s a very specific comment that, on the surface, does seem to nod at the “miss me” moment. This actually isn’t the first time in recent days that McCain’s tenure on the show is believed to have been referenced by a current host. Behar recently made comments about “mean girls” having been part of the show over the years but didn’t name names. Due to her history with McCain, though, some believe that tense dynamic was being alluded to.

Shortly after her tenure ended, McCain openly discussed her issues with The View and dropped claims about alleged drama that unfolded backstage. The podcaster claimed to have been bullied while serving as a regular co-host from 2017 to 2021 and said she felt isolated due to her conservative views. Additionally, McCain alleged that more stories were leaked to the press about her in comparison to her co-stars. Sources for ABC eventually responded to the allegations and claimed McCain was an instigator behind the scenes.

Alyssa Farah Griffin currently represents a conservative voice on the long-running talk show, and she even gave advice to the Republicans who filled in for her during her own maternity leave earlier this year. When it comes to her joke, I can’t say for sure whether she was actually referring to fellow conservative Meghan McCain. Regardless, I am curious as to whether she’ll actually ask Joy Behar about missing her when the latter returns.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC, and episodes can also be streamed with a Hulu subscription.