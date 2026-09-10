It Seemed Like Ted Cruz Joined The View As Part Of FCC Brouhaha, But There’s Another Reason

This week, The View hit a milestone, returning to the fall 2026 TV schedule for its 30th season on the air. However, the headlines have mostly not been about the show’s achievement (or the cast’s reported lack of raises despite said achievement) and instead most commented on Senator Ted Cruz getting booed when he appeared on the daytime TV program. However, there’s a more interesting thing to talk out about Ted Cruz's appearance.

The general consensus seems to be the show had him on as part of an “equal time” approach as the FCC and ABC have gone back and forth about the low number of conservative guests the show hosts each TV season. ABC and Disney have been facing FCC investigations in recent months, and ABC has pushed back about getting what the network perceives is unequal treatment by the government based on content.

Within this the sticking point for the FCC has been that The View does not provide “equal” treatment for both political parties. Last season, for example, the show barely hosted conservative guests, only asking Cheryl Hines and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green to appear. Of the two, Hines also said she had a bad time .

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Meanwhile, the “equal time” rule is one that has been in effect for ages, but ABC and The View consider the series exempt due to it being a “bonafide news program.” We’ve previously rundown what that means , if you’re curious.

Ted Cruz Got Booed On The View

This brings us to Ted Cruz. The View returned to TV earlier this week, and on Wednesday the Texas Senator joined the show. Fans who tend to be enthusiastic for more liberal guests were seemingly unhappy with Cruz’s appearance, to the point where they booed the politician. Whoopi Goldberg actually had to tell them to chill out like two minutes into the episode, which again is what most people have latched onto.

Look, this is a place where Barbara Walters made sure that anybody who wanted to come and have a good conversation could come.

The View moved on into daily topics and early interviews, but Whoopi was there again mid-episode to remind the audience to be respectful about the show’s conservative guest.

You know, or maybe you don’t know, but we are kicking off the 30th season of The View. Since Day 1, this table has been open to anyone who wants to have a respectful conversation about issues, no matter what side of the aisle they’re on. So we’re gonna continue that tradition right now by welcoming Senator and the author of the new biography “Going Further: The Incomparable Clarence Thomas.”

I can see why this garnered headlines, and it speaks to The View not having on many conservative guests, but to me it’s not remotely the most interesting thing about his appearance on the show.

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The Most Interesting Bit: Why Ted Cruz Was Really On The View This Week

Believe it or not, but Ted Cruz has been a big advocate for The View as it has dealt with trouble with the current administration. Cruz is a proponent of free speech and intellectual freedom, and he actually said publicly back in April he was not in favor of what has been going on with ABC and the issues the network has had with shows like The View and Jimmy Kimmel Live! He flat out told Punchbowl News:

It is not government's job to censor speech, and I do not believe the FCC should operate as the speech police.

He’s also said the organization is not looking at the long game or what their moves could mean for cooperation between parties once another administration is in. He’s compared what the FCC is doing to Goodfellas, calling the organization “mafioso” and literally remarking, “That's right out of Goodfellas.” So, despite being pretty aligned with the current administration, his appearance on The View further highlights how he’s been willing to stick out when it comes to the issue of free speech.

To me, that’s the most interesting component of his appearance this week. Yes, he was on to promote his book, Going Further: The Incomparable Clarence Thomas. Yes, he was on during a time when the FCC and ABC are pushing each others’ buttons. And yes, he clearly appeared despite some people in The View audience not wanting him there. He came because he feels people have the right to voice their own opinions, and to speak to Walters' original vision, that’s also what The View should be all about.