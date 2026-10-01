Joy Behar Got Injured On The Set Of The View, And What Happened Sounds Harrowing

If you tuned into The View on Thursday this morning, you might have noticed Joy Behar wasn’t on the panel of hosts. As explained at the top of the show to a series of “awws” from the crowd, she had to miss the show due to a dislocated shoulder. Now we have more updates on what exactly happened to the 83-year-old longstanding The View host.

Behar has an excellent record of making shows on The View, but following an accident on set, it was better that she sat things out on the October 1 broadcast. Here’s what Behar’s rep said happened (per Page Six):

Joy caught a heel backstage but is on the mend and should be back on the show mid next week. Her shoulder wasn’t broken and is back in place and she is excited to be back at the table as quickly as possible.

Ooo, this sounds very painful! Dislocating one's shoulder is no joke, but it's good to hear she's "on the mend". While we wait for her return, it sounds like she'll be putting in some major rest time.

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Whoopi Goldberg was out as well because she’s filming a movie called Women Like Us with Jenifer Lewis, Vanessa Williams and Vivica A. Fox. The movie is produced by Barack and Michelle Obama and is expected to come out for those with a Netflix subscription. Goldberg has had way wilder reasons to be absent, such as the time a volcano was involved.

The View recently celebrated its 30th anniversary in September, and Joy Behar has been on the panel since the beginning. Behar earned the milestone of longest-running female host of an American talk show as well. Rumors claimed that while the panelists didn’t receive a raise for the milestone season, they didn’t take a pay cut either. The View is still a very popular show and has even shown growth, as it is currently the No. 1 daytime broadcast, all these years later.

Over the years, she has seldom missed hosting duties. She wasn’t on the show between 2013 and 2015, and recently took a two-week break in June to perform her own play, My First Ex-Husband, on London’s West End. At the time, she made a point of saying it was “not a hiatus” because she went abroad to continue to work.

She also had to miss a show in November 2025 when she accidentally dropped an iPad on her foot at home and fractured her third toe. Once she’s back next week, she’ll surely have a couple of new stories to tell about the injury.

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The Thursday broadcast featured Sara Haines, Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin as usual, along with Sunny Hostin stepping in as the day’s moderator and former co-host Sherri Shepherd also subbing in for the day. Without them, the panel would have been just three women! We can’t wait to see Joy Behar back – once she heals, of course.