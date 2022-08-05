The View’s Meghan McCain Shares The Comment Joy Behar Made That Ultimately Led To Her Exit On The Show
When Meghan McCain ultimately quit ABC’s The View, she was in a period of transition in her personal life. The TV personality had just become a mom for the first time, and she was due back at work at The View while she was still trying to figure out what her changed life would look like. Yet when she came back, her co-star on the series Joy Behar was reportedly not happy to see her. According to McCain, she wasn’t subtle about it either.
Megan McCain has been off of television since last summer, but she’s still made public appearances since then, recently appearing on The Commentary Magazine Podcast. She opened up about the “lack of nuance” in mainstream media in a candid interview touching on her The View experience, but also recalled exactly what the straw was that made her want to leave the daytime TV show. She said she was off on maternity leave and enjoying her life for a time, and on her first day back an interaction with Joy Behar left a sour taste in her mouth. She said:
This is actually a publicly documented experience. When Meghan McCain returned from maternity leave on The View, she and Joy Behar got into a spat during an episode that was publicized at the time. During the conversation, which happened to be about whether or not there should be more than two political parties, Meghan McCain joked, ‘You missed me so much Joy.” Behar then deadpanned:
As part of the new interview, McCain also opened up about another comment made on The View "on air, on camera" about how "the only thing I would ever breastfeed is a cactus." She says this was after she said she'd suffered miscarriages, which her co-hosts allegedly knew about.
What Else Meghan McCain Has Said About Leaving The View
The above incident occurred in January of 2021, six months before MCCain ultimately announced her exit from the show. When she did ultimately leave, Meghan McCain noted a changing world due to COVID and motherhood as reasons behind her exit. She did not call out Joy Behar’s comment as she did here, instead saying:
Over the last year, The View has continued to maintain a conservative slot on the panel of hosts. However, until recently no replacement for Meghan McCain had been announced. Instead, the show only began really starting to push for a permanent The View replacement early last month, with Elisabeth Hasselbeck landing the gig after previously being fired from the show. During her first episode this week, abortion and other heated topics were discussed.
For her part, Meghan McCain has been open about feeling like she worked in a toxic space and that she had trouble being "produced" by someone who didn't get her or her beliefs. To note, ABC executives have alleged The View issues were instigated by the former co-host herself. Yet the former TV personality notes that her time on the show was still notable for myriad reasons, including The View's ratings.
We'll have to see what's next for Meghan McCain, but the show has continued trucking on without her. It's been in hot water recently too, after View co-hosts were sent a cease and desist letter over comments made on the air. No one would accuse the BTS workings on this show of being boring.
