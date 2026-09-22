'Ticked Me Off.' Meghan McCain Explained What She Didn't Like About SNL's Impression Of Her

Throughout Saturday Night Live’s 51-season run, the series has satirized dozens of political figures and other celebrities, and that will continue on the 2026 TV schedule. Many people have spoken out about the impersonations, and the feedback can vary depending on the public figure. When it comes to Meghan McCain, she's not a fan of the way in which the show pokes fun at Republicans, including herself, and she explained what she didn’t like about the impression.

McCain, an author and media personality, has been impersonated on SNL three times, with former cast member Aidy Bryant portraying her each time. The show's interpretation of McCain is a high-strung person, who's easily offended and interested in pop culture more than anything.

While it’s been years since that happened, the impersonation has apparently weighed heavily on McCain. She brought it up during an interview with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders (who has also been impersonated by Bryant on SNL) on her Citizen McCain podcast. The former View panelist admitted to not being a fan of either impression:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I found her interpretation of both of us to be cruel. You see how Saturday Night Live impersonates Democrat women compared to conservative women. I didn’t find it funny. I can laugh at myself. I think it just ticked me off in particular because I felt both of us were being hit at in a way that I felt was unfair.

Through the years, NBC's long-running sketch show has made fun of various U.S. Presidents in some way, and political impressions happen practically every episode. Despite that, it's been said that SNL won’t ever fully pick a political side. Nevertheless, McCain -- the daughter of late U.S. Senator John McCain -- is of the belief that there are some inconsistencies on that front. This also isn't the first time as of late that she’s felt the need to call out someone or something for political-based reasons.

Over this past summer, McCain went off on Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night content after the host made a joke about Spencer Pratt leaving LA if he lost the mayoral race. She’s also taken shots at Kelly Clarkson and Gwyneth Paltrow, so her willingness to call out Saturday Night Live aligns with how she's approached such discussions before.

Meanwhile, as previously mentioned, not all politicians who are impersonated on SNL dislike it. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani is allegedly still trying to get on SNL and was a good sport when Ramy Youssef impersonated him in 2025. Ahead of the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election, Kamala Harris stopped by Studio 8H and did the cold open alongside Maya Rudolph, who had been regularly impersonating the Presidential candidate.

When it comes to SNL and political impersonations, it's hard to predict how the person being lampooned will react. Historically, though, the show has utilized politics since the very beginning, whether in a sketch or on Weekend Update. And, of course, viewers' reactions to that material will vary. As for Meghan McCain, though, it's hard to say if she'll ever impressed with the show's handling of political matter.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s unknown what Saturday Night Live has planned for its Season 52 premiere this coming Saturday, September 27. Given all the developments that have occurred since the show's been on summer hiatus, though, viewers may be in for some political satire. For now, know that all episodes of SNL are streaming with a Peacock subscription.