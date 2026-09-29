One Thing Bari Weiss Is (Reportedly) ‘Banking On’ To Get People To Watch CBS Mornings

Bari Weiss’ tenure as CBS News’ Editor-in-Chief has been filled with ups and downs, as the editorial lead has been seeking to stir the company in a positive direction. As part of that initiative, Weiss has instituted a number of changes when it comes to the brand’s programming. The corporation’s flagship morning show, CBS Mornings, has also been part of those plans as, earlier this month, Norah O’Donnell was reinstated as co-anchor. Now, it’s been alleged that Weiss wants to zero in on one thing with the talk show.

O’Donnell previously co-anchored the show (initially known as CBS This Morning) from 2012 to 2019, before moving over to CBS Evening News. Reports have since suggested that there was tension between O’Donnell and her co-anchor, Gayle King. Those claims began to ramp up again when it was first rumored that Weiss wanted O’Donnell back on the morning show. Now, that she’s returned and is with King again, a source claims Weiss wants to capitalize on the purported “feud” between the two:

Bari is banking on the blood feud to bring in viewers. They have baggage, ego and are insane competitors – so why hide it? Release the hounds and turn on the cameras. She knows that will give people a reason to watch.

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These comments from Radar Online’s source should not be taken as fact. As previously mentioned, though, rumors regarding O’Donnell and King have circulated for a while. In 2019, it was alleged that King got O’Donnell fired from This Morning, though then-CBS News President Susan Zirinsky called that report “offensive and 100 percent false.” Nevertheless, when it was reported this past summer that O’Donnell would join Mornings, insiders claimed King was “not happy.” The insider opines that negative “chemistry” can be a key way to drum up viewership.

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Gayle King – whose future at CBS was up in the air earlier this year – hasn’t spoken publicly about the chatter. And that tracks due to her taking issue with rumors and leakers making claims about her job. The source claims, however, that when it comes to her time working with Norah O’Donnell, “they aren't pleasant memories.” Another person with alleged knowledge of the situation said this:

They are both enormously successful, enormously competitive – and accustomed to being the biggest personality in the room. Putting them together again is like throwing a match into a gasoline can.

(Image credit: CBS/Pivot Podcast)

CBS Mornings has seen fluctuations in its ratings as of late and has been pulling in behind its competitors, including Good Morning America and The Today Show. As reported by Adweek, after O’Donnell’s return, the show notched 1.64 million total viewers, with 247,000 viewers coming from the Adults 25-54 demographic amid the week of September 7. While the ratings represented a 2% increase from the previous week, its performance in the demo was a 9% decrease.

As far as the general public knows, Gayle King, Norah O’Donnell and Nate Burleson (along with feature host Vladimir Duthiers) will continue to headline CBS Mornings amid the 2026 TV schedule. Whether Bari Weiss and CBS News President Tom Cibrowski (who’s said to be “dead meat” at the network) will make any changes regarding King, O’Donnell or any other facet of the show remains to be seen.