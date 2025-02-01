Tim Allen Made One Big Request About His Shifting Gears Character (Compared To Home Improvement Or Last Man Standing)

If you have been watching Shifting Gears since it hit the 2025 TV schedule, you’ll know there are some differences between Tim Allen’s character in the new ABC series and his character in previous network sitcoms. He’s no longer a tool man (like Home Improvement) or an outdoorsman (like Last Man Standing), but a car man. He’s no longer a married husband but a grieving widower. He’s no longer a dad but also a grandad to older kids. And he recently revealed why his character is very different on his new show with Kat Dennings.

Namely, when the project was being pitched, Allen said he had one request about his character if he were to return to network TV. He wanted a character that was “closer” to his real personality, and we’re not just talking about his signature grunts.

This is a new character and it’s much closer to [who I am]. I’ve been through grief in my life with losing my father. I’ve been blessed to be a comedian and so that’s who this [character] is. If I did it again, I wanted to get as much closer to the [man] that I am.

After Allen made his request known, it sounds like the writing team got to work and crafted a character who really is like the actor. His love for classic cars shines in Shifting Gears, as Matt owns an auto shop and Allen even told CinemaBlend the show is using some of his cars! He's a funny guy who uses humor to cut through grief, a response the actor could access because he has dealt with sadness in his personal life.

Furthermore, Allen told Us Weekly one thing he wanted to hammer home is that Matt Parker is “not a ‘man’s man’” just like himself in real life. Allen grew up in a household of women, and had two daughters in his marriages to Laura Deibel and Jane Hajduk (women who are not to be confused with his "TV wife" Nancy Travis).

He’s more like me. I’m more of an artist. I was a design student and a philosopher and my standup comedy is really about messing with people in a good way. I came from a huge family run by women. So my perspective is very different about men. I don’t think we run things. So I want this to be that guy. He’s not a ‘man’s man’ in that term, and he wasn’t trying to be anything but what he does.

Ultimately, it's working. Kat Dennings is a great live studio audience sparring partner, and the two of them have a real-life commonality as well. Shifting Gears already hit a milestone at ABC, so here's hoping it stays on the air long enough to reach a future where there's some sitcom crossover like on Last Man Standing.

Personally, I've always kind of felt that Tim Allen as a comedian is accessing a part of himself in every role he's taken on, but in this case it definitely sounds like Matt Parker was specifically designed to hit closer to home. After 30+ years in the industry, the actor deserves it.