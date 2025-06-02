Seann William Scott Is Getting A Big Pay Raise For Season 2 Of Shifting Gears, And We Know This Because Of His Divorce

One of the biggest surprises of the year so far, at least in terms of the 2025 TV schedule, was the highly enviable viewership numbers earned by Tim Allen and Kat Dennings’ latest network sitcom Shifting Gears. The quick success sparked ABC to order up a Season 2 renewal fairly quickly, despite some rumors indicating otherwise, and it looks like co-star Seann William Scott locked up a sizable salary increase, which was unexpectedly unveiled through a divorce-related court filing.

Though everything related to his small-screen gig may be on the up and up, Scott is currently still enmeshed in settling some post-divorce divorce details with ex Olivia Korenberg. Though their split was officially finalized in May 2024 following the February 2024 filing, Korenberg asked the court in May 2025 to amend the child custody and support agreement, claiming that he was attempting to kick her and their daughter out of a home he allegedly agreed to let them live in.

As a counter to her claims, according to InTouch, Seann William Scott filed his own motion to remove certain allegations made by Korenberg that were seen as hearsay, and it’s through this filing made on May 28 that the actor’s boost in Shifting Gears pay was revealed.

How Much Seann William Scott's Season 2 Pay Raise Amounts To For Shifting Gears

In February 2025, Seann William Scott told the court that his work throughout Season 1 of Shifting Gears brought in $900,000, which averages out to right around $90,000 for the ten episodes produced. But the actor updated his monthly income details and his expenses, which pointed to the fact that his pay will be more than doubled going into Season 2.

Without commissions involved, Scott is set to make around $250,000 per episode for Season 2. So if ABC keeps the sophomore season at ten episodes, Scott will be making a cool $2.5 million, which is quite a hefty increase over $900,000. (Not that I'd balk at the lesser payday, but that's beside the point.) And if ABC decides to go with a full season of 18-23 episodes, the Lethal Weapon vet will have even more to celebrate.

Not bad for someone whose breakout role as American Pie's Stiffler only earned him a meager $8,000, amirite?

One key request made in the latest filing involves Olivia Korenberg's claim that Scott is attempting to kick them out of his Malibu property that she and their daughter have been staying in and updating since April 2024, with the understanding being that they would be living there for years. She claims that in November 2024, she told Scott about her new boyfriend and mentioned introducing him to the daughter, and less than a month later, Korenberg claims Scott reversed course and voiced his plans to sell the house. She claims he said they'd need to be out of the house by June 30, and that she and her daughter have no other housing options to turn to.

Olivia Korenberg is also requesting the court to make it so that Scott increases his child support payments to more than the current $6,000/month he's currently paying. As well, she's also seeking an additional $75,000 to pay for her legal fees, with another $50,000 to handle accounting fees.

Following a failed attempt at mediation on May 27, a hearing has been scheduled for June 2025.

In his own paperwork amendment, Sean William Scott indicated that filming for Season 2 of Shifting Gears will begin in August 2025, so hopefully we'll have answers soon for what's going down with Matt and Jenna Elfman's Eve after that surprising Season 1 finale.