What Trevor Noah Is Doing After His Stint On The Daily Show Ends

It was recently announced that Trevor Noah will be exiting The Daily Show after hosting the Comedy Central series for seven years. With his final Daily Show appearance set to air on December 8, the comedian already has plans for the future, and he’s doing some traveling.

Trevor Noah will be taking his comedy act global in 2023, according to THR. Just over a month after he leaves The Daily Show, Noah will embark on his Off the Record Tour. Beginning January 20, he will visit 28 cities in the United States, with international dates set to be announced later.

When Noah announced his exit on The Daily Show, he expressed his desire to return to the road, so it’s not so surprising that he’s touring not long after signing off. The tour will start in Atlanta for a single January date before picking up again in February for Louisville. He will take another break again before continuing in St. Louis at the beginning of March, with sporadic dates throughout the year across the country.

Unlike his regular hours on The Daily Show, this comedy tour will allow him to spread his performances out throughout his schedule. Although it’s not known how long the tour will go for, this should keep him occupied for quite some time.

Meanwhile, as Trevor Noah looks to the future beyond The Daily Show, there is still a question of who will replace him as host. Former Daily Show host Stephen Colbert weighed in on the replacement, saying that Jon Stewart should return to the chair or possibly Roy Wood Jr., who is not only a Comedy Central correspondent but is also rumored to be in the running to replace Noah.

While the Comedy Central series has had a few hosts since it's been on the air, The Daily Show may be doing something unusual following Trevor Noah’s exit. The show will go on hiatus until January 17, 2023, and could see rotating hosts, similar to what Jeopardy! in the wake of longtime host Alex Trebek's death. Nothing yet is set in stone as to who could possibly replace Noah, but whatever happens next for the show, the comedian is heading out on tour.

Presale for Trevor Noah’s tour begins on Wednesday, November 16, while public sales will start on Friday, November 18, both at 11 a.m. local time. So don’t miss your chance to see him live, after losing him nightly on Comedy Central!

Catch Noah’s final episode of The Daily Show on Thursday, December 8! With the fall TV season winding down, you can start preparing for what's ahead in the new year. To get an early start, check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what to look forward to in the not-too-distant future, including a new-looking Daily Show.