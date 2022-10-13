Trevor Noah's Final Appearance On The Daily Show Has Been Announced, And There's More Big News

Comedy Central is approaching the end of an era. Last month, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah announced that he’d be exiting the series after seven years. Well, now we finally know when his final appearance will be, but that’s just a portion of the big Daily Show-related news that’s come out.

First things first, Comedy Central announced today that Trevor Noah will leave The Daily Show on Thursday, December 8. Ahead of his departure, the satirical news program will look back on Noah’s greatest moments from his run, which kicked off in 2015 when he was selected to take over hosting duties from Jon Stewart. Chris McCarthy, President & CEO, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios, said the following about Noah’s tenure on The Daily Show:

Trevor is an incredible talent who has left an indelible mark on The Daily Show and we’re grateful for his creative partnership over the past seven years

After Trevor Noah bids farewell to The Daily Show, the series won’t return until Tuesday, January 17, 2023, and it was teased that the Emmy-winning franchise will go through “reinvention” during that break period. What exactly that means is unclear, but there are “additional details forthcoming.” Here’s what Noah said about working with Chris McCarthy:

Chris (McCarthy) has been an amazing leader and partner who has helped me realize my dream of working not just in front of the camera, but also behind the scenes, producing content which now airs across the Paramount family. I’m truly excited to see what the future holds.

So much like how Trevor Noah’s version of The Daily Show distinguished itself in some major ways from what Jon Stewart did during his 16-year run, it sounds like steps are being taken to make the new era of The Daily Show stands out from Noah’s time behind the desk. Before we discover what those differences are though, we’ll likely learn who will be The Daily Show’s new host. Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. reportedly is being considered for the position, which would make sense considering he joined The Daily Show when Noah began hosting. That said, there’s still the possibility that one of the other correspondents or even someone who’s not affiliated with The Daily Show right now could be tapped to host, so we’ll just have to wait and see how this unfolds.

As for why Trevor Noah decided to leave The Daily Show, he explained it’s because he became more interested in trying new things. Noah has also said he doesn’t intend to leave the public eye, so whatever his next professional endeavors are, we’ll surely be hearing about them. Noah’s exit is just one of several major late-night television shakeups to happen this year. James Corden announced that he’s leaving The Late Late Show in summer 2023, and Samantha Bee’s TBS show Full Frontal was canceled after seven seasons.

There’s still a little under two months to go until Trevor Noah’s time on The Daily Show is done, so keep up with him weeknights at 11 pm ET on Comedy Central, or stream new episodes the following morning with your Paramount+ subscription. Don’t forget to also look through our 2022 TV schedule to see what programming is left to look forward to for the remainder of the year.