Wheel Of Fortune Team Points Out Two Wrong Moves Contestants Make In Auditions (And I'm Taking Notes)
I'd like to vie a bowel...err, I mean...
Wheel of Fortune has been airing for as long as I've been alive — don't do any math on that — and yet somehow there's still always something new to learn about the all-time great game show. (Nothing will impress me more than the amount of dresses Vanna White has tried on and then worn on stage.) Today's lesson comes from both a Wheel producer and from Maggie Sajak, and it's something future hopefuls should keep in mind.
As it happens, fans aiming to get on the show will often fall prey to the same instincts during the Wheel of Fortune audition process, and contestant producer Alexandra Black told Woman's World that the worst move someone can make while auditioning is putting on airs for one reason or another. As she put it::
I can imagine that some people may not be so comfortable with speaking in public or being on camera, so it could create some instances where fans can go overboard with coming across as more confident or genial. I could also picture some hopefuls trying too hard to impress Black & Co. with their auditions in one way or another. It's easier than people think to pick up on forced behaviors.Article continues below
- Wheel Of Fortune Champ Reveals Surprising Reason Why Winning A Bunch Of Trips Isn't So Ideal
- Ryan Seacrest And Vanna White Voted On Wheel Of Fortune’s Best Category, And They Got It All Wrong
- As A Fan, I Totally Get The One Thing That Happens On Wheel Of Fortune That Still Makes Vanna White Very 'Nervous'
The producer spoke to another common mistake that people make while trying out for Wheel of Fortune, and it's something that Maggie Sajak has advised against repeatedly, while also being directly noted on the game show's website: don't waste time qualifying your fandom.
Alexandra Black addressed and squashed that instinct directly by saying:
I suppose, if someone should so choose, it could be interesting for the auditoner to expressly state that they do not like Wheel of Fortune, and that they're only trying out because they lost a bet. But otherwise, everyone involved is comfortable making the assumption that everyone who passes through those offices has been as hooked as everyone else when it comes to solving puzzles.
Instead of stating the obvious, the go-to idea should be to use every second to present one's most unique aspects to everyone responsible for casting contestants. Even if it doesn't have anything to do with letter grids and vowels.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Maggie Sajak shared the following advice, again putting the emphasis on people just being their own standout selves.
Perhaps the final bit of advice to be gleaned is that more than 10,000 people audition to be on Wheel of Fortune in any given year, to fill just 650 spots or so. So if at first you don't succeed, just try again. Surely you'll get picked at least once in the next 10,000 tries.
Keep those slices of advice in mind while watching future Wheel of Fortune episodes on the 2026 TV schedule and beyond, and you could one day find yourself spinning that big wheel yourself. I mean, you do have to actually audition first.It's not JUST about knowing what not to do.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.