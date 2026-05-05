A 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 Couple Confirmed Their Split, Along With A Cryptic Reason Following The Tell-All

Right as the final episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 8 is available with an HBO Max subscription, Birkan Kuzoren has confirmed he's no longer with Laura Nevenner. Not a day after the tell-all revealed they were together, he updated fans on social media and offered a cryptic explanation for why it didn't work.

After watching Laura navigate her feelings between Birkan and her friend Michal, one of my favorite couples from the new season, I was shocked to see from 90 Day Fiancé insider @MerryPants that the couple is no more. As far as why, Birkan gave the following reason:

Life changes, world changes, worldview changes. Let's just say I have a bigger cause than my desires now.

Such a cryptic response, and it has me wondering if we'll see him on a future spinoff on the 2026 TV schedule. I can't think of why he wouldn't give a more straightforward answer, but then again, Birkan is an interesting dude. I think back to when he told Michal he was watching John Wick because he "likes violence," which was absolutely hilarious.

During 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days, Birkan was obsessed with gambling and trying to find a fortune by placing bets on various professional sporting events. Now, he has a "bigger cause," and I have to wonder what that means.

I'm just speculating, but sometimes when people say they're working for something bigger than themselves, they're referring to a child. Is it possible that Birkan found out he had a child, and it led to him ending things with Laura? It's just a thought, but one I can't put out of my mind.

Another, less dramatic reveal, would be that they drifted apart. After his reveal, Laura didn't have any type of wild reaction or clapback. It's possible they ended things on amicable terms, and she's focused on moving onward and upward and searching for love once again. Maybe even Michal is back in the picture, though I would doubt that, considering how she burned that bridge by insulting him during the tell-all.

Whatever happened, I hope we get the details on a future 90 Day Fiancé series. The TLC series is good at getting the WTF details on what's happening with cast members when social media can't fill in all the blanks. We know they aren't in the Season 3 cast of The Last Resort, so maybe one of them will pop up on Hunt For Love?

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There are plenty more spinoffs left in the year for 90 Day Fiancé, so maybe we'll see another season with Laura or Birkan before the year is up. We'll have to wait and see, and in the meantime, look and see if either provides any more clarity on what went wrong in their relationship.