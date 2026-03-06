Frankie Grande Posted His Survivor Audition Tape That Landed Him On Big Brother, And I Need To Step My Game Up

Survivor 50 is underway on CBS, and it's a big deal for a lot of reality stars. Many are taking the opportunity to share their experience with the show, even if it didn't result in them getting cast. Frankie Grande ended up getting a spot on Big Brother 16 thanks to a Survivor audition tape he shared with his followers.

While I'm sure being the sibling to one of the biggest pop stars on the planet helped his odds, Frankie Grande's audition tape helped me realize I need to step up my game for reality show auditions. Those watching Survivor 50 online or elsewhere will love this tape, which Grande went all out for. Take a look:

If this season wasn't already airing on the 2026 TV schedule, I'd be campaigning for Frankie Grande to be an entrant. That video had high production value, a dance number, an interview segment, and was to the point. I'm not sure if he edited it or enlisted someone else, but I need to take notes and try to get my audition tape for reality television up to standard.

For Survivor fans who never watched Big Brother, Frankie Grande actually did pretty well on the show. I think he could've won the game, but betraying his best ally in an attempt to win over others proved to be his undoing. I'll also add that there are some castmembers from that season who believe the production team rigged a competition to make it possible for him to win, but that's a whole other story.

The point here is, I always thought Frankie Grande was recruited to be on Big Brother, and while he kind of was, he did make a legitimately good audition tape. This isn't a case where he tried to ride his famous sister's coattails in an effort to get himself an easy ticket to a television show. I believe that the audition genuinely earned him a spot, even if it was originally for Survivor instead of Big Brother.

Of course, it should be said that while Frankie wasn't making hit records, he was an actor of note in the theater scene. He worked as a performer both on and off Broadway, and produced a few Broadway productions featuring some famous names as well. All this to say, he's been around enough famous people to know what it takes to catch the eye of a casting agent, and I'm sure that also factored into his Big Brother casting as much as anything else. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to sway Jeff Probst, but maybe he'll get a chance in the future!

Survivor Season 50 airs on CBS on Wednesdays starting at 8:00 p.m. ET. We'll have to wait and see who ends up winning it all, and if Frankie Grande will ever get that invite to compete in a future season.