Kim Kardashian Had The Sweetest Met Gala Prep This Year (But I Really Hope She Got Dressed After)

When I think about the Met Gala and how celebrities prep for it, I think about long hours in a glam chair and stepping out in fabulous outfits ahead of the massive event in New York City. However, this year, Kim Kardashian added a step to her prep that’s a bit different and super sweet (literally and figuratively). Although I hope she did this before she put her outfit on.

Before Kim K. took to those iconic Met steps in her bronze outfit, she was out in New York City prepping with some ice cream. Literally, that’s what she was doing as she took to her Instagram story to post:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram)

Well, that looks absolutely delicious, and I love that Kardashian prepped for the Met Gala by doing this.

I’ve watched so many Met Gala preparation videos, and year after year, I make sure to look at the Kardashian family’s posts about their elaborate outfits for the event. I also remember that Kim Kardashian lost 16 pounds so she could wear Marilyn Monroe’s dress a few years ago. So, I know that it takes a lot of time and effort to get ready for this massive event. So, it’s nice to see that Kim had this sweet, relaxing moment before she went to the museum.

However, while I love this for her, I also hope she got her ice cream before she put on her outfit. Of course, I’d think that for anyone planning to go to the Met on the first Monday in May, including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, who both wore naked dresses to the Met Gala . However, in this case, the sentiment is directed toward Kim Kardashian, because I bet she wouldn’t want rainbow spinkels and melted ice cream on the piece of art she was wearing.

Speaking of that piece of art, The Kardashians star worked with her creative director, Nadia Lee Cohen, British pop artist Allen Jones and designer duo Whitaker Malem on this sculpted bronze breastplate, and it really is a work of art. Take a look:

(Image credit: Kim Kardashian's Instagram Stories)

At first, this was supposed to be a full-body cast, but Kim K. shortened it into a bodysuit, per Vogue . It took weeks to source the fiberglass for the piece, and it was actually painted in an auto body shop. Meanwhile, Jones hand-painted a sunset on the skirt.

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While Kardahisan always goes all out for the Met Gala and turns heads with looks like the Monroe dress and the outfit that involved a tiny sweater and gravity-defying shoes , she somehow managed to step it up again. And she did it while also making time to go out for ice cream.