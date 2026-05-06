You Know What’s A Good Day To Skip Going To Hollywood Studios? Star Wars Day

While going to Walt Disney World on a weekday rather than a weekend is usually a safe bet for a smoother time in the parks, that was absolutely not the case at Hollywood Studios on Monday when the Star Wars fans came in droves for May the 4th. As guests went to Galaxy’s Edge on the pop culture holiday, many suggested the space was actually at capacity.

I’ve never been more inspired to skip a Disney day. Just take a look at this guest’s photo of the view:

The Courtyard Is At CAPACITY!!!!! pic.twitter.com/sM7zTP0yeCMay 4, 2026

The force is strong… perhaps too strong. Galaxy’s Edge is a spacious section of Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios, but everyone looks like they are all squished together with nowhere to move. What’s especially wild about this sight is apparently there was no special programming at Galaxy’s Edge.

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Star Wars fans just all seemed to want to gather on the franchise’s holiday. One guest called it “unbearable” while sharing this video:

I am pretty sure Galaxy’s Edge was at Capacity tonight..I am sure this is why Star Wars Events won’t come to WDW as it’s almost unbearable to navigate through. pic.twitter.com/irh6xeQkRHMay 5, 2026

It’s tradition for Star Wars fans to gather at Galaxy’s Edge and raise up their lightsabers together, but it perhaps got a little too popular this year. In one conversation happening over on Facebook, an alleged cast member said that they would absolutely close off the land’s entrance to more guests should they reach capacity.

While we don’t know if that happened for sure, it certainly seems like that may have happened on Monday. Here’s another account of Star Wars Day at WDW’s Galaxy Edge:

I’ve never seen this many people inside Galaxy’s Edge 😳. #MayThe4th pic.twitter.com/bJx81fcoqYMay 4, 2026

This huge Hollywood Studios turnout comes as there’s been some criticism around some recent changes to this section of the parks lately. For one, Disney decided to abandon the land being specific to one time period in Star Wars history. Rather than it being set during the sequel trilogy, guests can now see the likes of Han Solo, Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker walking around. When they made their debut last month, fans had a lot of thoughts about Han Solo specifically. Another viral moment that happened about Galaxy’s Edge is around the park’s introduction to “Pink Milk”.

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Changes aside, the big showout for Star Wars Day shows that the fandom remains active and excited to spend the holiday at Hollywood Studios where it really can feel like you’re living in a Star Wars movie. It’s too bad that the new version of Smuggler’s Run inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu doesn’t come out until May 22.

We’ve been thinking about how Disney perhaps missed an opportunity by not tying May the 4th to ticket sales for the latest of upcoming Star Wars movies since The Mandalorian & Grogu comes to theaters on May 22, but Hollywood Studios certainly got an increase in business! We’ll have to see how Star Wars fans show out for the first big-screen Star Wars movie since 2019 when it hits theaters then.