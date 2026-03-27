Ryan Seacrest's Wheel Of Fortune Future Is Expanding, But What About Vanna White?

Wheel of Fortune is one of the best game shows of all time, and continues to be in its 51st year. The show is in a new era following Pat Sajak’s retirement with Ryan Seacrest taking over, but Vanna White has been the one constant for most of Wheel’s run. However, some concern is being raised after the show’s future expansion about White’s future on it.

It’s been revealed in a press release that Wheel of Fortune is coming back for at least two more seasons, so the show’s own future isn’t in question, at least. Via TV Insider, there is also one more bright spot about the renewal, as the press release shared:

[It will be] hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

It’s a relief that Seacrest is coming back to host, but this raises the question of whether White will be joining him. There is no mention about White returning, but this echoes what she previously went through. When Sajak announced his retirement, White negotiated her contract for months. There were rumors of her leaving, but she was ultimately able to land her big raise. She also explained why she didn’t want to leave the show with Sajak, saying she wasn’t ready to retire like he was.

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Her new deal, though, was only for two more seasons, which could be why she wasn’t named in the press release. It’s entirely possible she’s negotiating a new contract, but it’s still worrisome considering what happened last time. White has been a staple on Wheel of Fortune since 1982, and it’s hard to imagine the show without her. Unfortunately, no matter how long she’s been on the show, it’s unknown whether she’s going to be coming back.

Even though things seemed to be rocky at first between Seacrest and White as they tried to adapt to this new environment, the two of them have certainly grown closer in the last couple of years. So much so that they’ve been pranking each other from time to time. There hasn’t been any indication that she has plans to step away from Wheel of Fortune, as she really only works for a month on the show. But now that Wheel has been renewed for two more seasons, it’s possible more information on her future will be announced soon.

If White were to leave Wheel of Fortune, who would take her place? Pat Sajak’s daughter, Maggie Sajak, who works on the show as the on-air social media correspondent, has been a favorite among fans to take over as the letter turner. She’s done the job a few times for White and is definitely familiar to fans, so it’s a possibility. Wheel of Fortune has changed a lot over the years, and whether the next change will be a new co-host remains to be seen. Hopefully, White is sticking around for a little longer, but the suspense will continue for the time being.