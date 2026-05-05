Billie Eilish Finally Talked About Her Survivor Idol, And Her Eye Roll Says It All

If you’ve been watching the landmark Survivor 50 on the 2026 TV schedule, you’ve heard Billie Eilish’s name on the show more than you probably expected thanks to The Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol being part of the show. And for the first time, the pop star has finally commented on the whole thing. Let’s talk about it.

Billie Eilish has been promoting her 3D movie with James Cameron in recent weeks, but The Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol only just came up when she guested on The Good Hang With Amy Poehler. Check out what she said about her infamous idol during the chat:

During a “lightning round” moment toward the end of the interview, Amy Poehler asked the Grammy magnet what she thinks about Survivor, which earned a slight “yes” before she called out her immunity idol with a little chuckle. She then went into giving the SNL alum an explanation, using air quotes when saying she wrote a letter to the contestants, complete with a little eye roll and shrug when discussing it all.

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Reddit has a lot of thoughts about how she talked about it:

“'It’s like I ‘wrote a letter’ to the contestants” she’s borderline mocking it and barely knows what it is lmfao” @goldteamdowntown

"Oh she does not give a shit at all. The eye roll killed me 😭" @reasonable_fun3170

"she seems like she totally does not give a rat’s ass about it 😭 she does not mention the word 'Boomerang' or '50' once" - @bahscohs

"She has such contempt for it hahah. I wrote a 'letter' to the 'contestants'" - @kakahuhu

"She dgaf im dead 😭" @21tcook

Now, of course these are perceptions of Billie Eilish based on a one-minute video, so we can definitely take their comments with a grain of salt. But, it’s definitely worth talking about the way in which the celebrity cameo element of Survivor 50 has gone this season, and how much the celebrities with their names on different aspects of the game really tie back to them that much or at all.

(Image credit: Good Hang With Amy Poehler)

Why Her Eye-roll Reaction Totally Makes Sense To Me

Back in March, Jeff Probst revealed how The Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol was created to People. Here’s what he said:

We sent her a couple of ideas, and she decided which one she liked; she said, ‘I like the Boomerang.’ Then, we kind of wrote out the clue, and she approved that as well… It was really fun to collaborate with her. She was enthusiastic about it.

So when Billie Eilish uses quotes to say she “wrote a letter” she means that she didn’t actually write it from the heart. She was likely asked to be involved in Survivor 50 because she previously wrote a song that references the series and Probst took notice.

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While she had some say in which affect her idol would have on the game, ultimately it doesn’t seem like Eilish had very much to do with it. Therefore it seems like it's as much this funny thing to her as it is to fans.

Other than the Barbie singer, Zac Brown was on the lowest rated episode of Survivor when his appearance overshadowed the whole episode. Then, Jimmy Fallon was also named in Survivor for his twist called “One In The Urn” a couple of episodes ago and there was a MrBeast Super Secret Beware Advantage during last week’s tribal that ended up changing the stakes for the contestants in a very big way.

With three episodes left, we’re certainly curious how other random celebrities will shake things up on Survivor 50 including The Billie Eilish Boomerang Idol.