Ryan Seacrest And Vanna White Voted On Wheel Of Fortune’s Best Category, And They Got It All Wrong

Wheel Of Fortune has been around for a long time, and thus has had a considerable amount of time to put together tons of different categories. The show is one of the best game shows of all time for a reason, and one of those reasons is its broad variety of options, from “Rhyme Time,” which has been around since the ‘90s, to more recent additions like “What the Fun,” a category that was only added during Ryan Seacrest’s tenure. Recently, Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie (who may one day be up for the TV gig) asked the two hosts about their “favorite” category on the show, and frankly, I think they got it all wrong.

If you were to ask Ryan and Vanna, they surprisingly would not choose a classic WOF category as their favorite. Going through a wide swathe of popular options, the two eventually latch onto Pet Peeves” as the best of the best. This is interesting given the category was only introduced on the show back in January of 2025. Seacrest had only taken over the show, landing it a serious ratings boost, a few months before.

His rapport with Vanna White cannot be denied, however. Take a look and see if you agree, below. (As I said before, I don’t.)

One of the problems I think with this game is the this-or-that format and the fact that Seacrest and White are forced into a situation where they had to agree (even when they clearly didn’t in moments). The other problem I think this video has is with defining what it is looking for. Maggie asks them to pick their best and favorite category, but the two co-leads wonder what that means. Is it the “easiest”? The “most fun”? I’m just saying, Ryan Seacrest wants more parameters.

We know from history that “Phrase” is a likely candidate for most common category on the show. “Food & Drink” is among the easiest, in my opinion, and a popularly picked bonus round category. If I’m just straight up choosing what category I think is my favorite, to me, the answer here has to be “Before and After.” Those puzzles are difficult sometimes, so I see the lack of love from Ryan and Vanna, but to me they are the most fun of the harder puzzles on the show. Unfortunately, what I think is the best category literally got knocked off first.

To note, however, WOF superfans are a fastidious bunch, and seem to like the more challenging puzzles. A quick perusal over various threads on social media had people citing “On The Map” among their favorites. Some cited the "crossword puzzles" as the best, which are notoriously difficult, too. When it comes to the crosswords, Vanna White definitely is out:

Because, see, crosswords are harder for me, because it’s not easy. The words go here and here [points up and down] and here and here and here!

Ultimately, I think what this shows is that tastes vary on Wheel of Fortune and it’s a good thing the show is always changing up and adding categories as it returns to the TV schedule. Regardless, my one pet peeve with pet peeves is how easy it can be to muck up a letter. “Microwaving fish at work” could easily have been “microwaving dish at work,” and so on and so forth. So, I’m sticking to my guns here, even if “Before and After” rarely makes the bonus round.