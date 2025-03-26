While Rewatching How I Met Your Mother’s Pilot, Josh Radnor Was Apparently ‘Yelling’ At One Particular Scene (And I Feel His Pain)
Ted Mosby really flopped in this moment for everyone, including Radnor.
As the 2025 TV schedule continues to pick up speed, I'm thinking about that fact that it's been over a decade since fans said goodbye to Ted Mosby and co. (Not to mention it's been a year since the fictional tragic milestone of Tracy Mosby/McConnell’s [Cristin Miloti] passing.) The actor who played How I Met Your Mother’s biggest hopeless romantic, Josh Radnor, just jumped back to watch the beginning. During this endeavor, he found himself shouting at a pivotal moment, and I'm right there with him.
Josh Radnor and show co-creator Craig Thomas discussed the aforementioned sitcom's pilot during the How We Made Your Mother podcast (which is on YouTube). While chatting, Radnor revealed he was unsure where his fictional counterpart towed the line between hero and hopeless romantic goofball. He also noted that he loved the initial deep spark between him and Robin but realized exactly where Mosby stood after his preemptive confession, saying:
That moment after Robin and Ted’s date in the pilot really sets off the entire show, as the Liberal Arts alum states. It was such a stark response (and something of a novelty for TV at the time) compared to the rest of their evening. I can still picture it clearly. But the exchange did illicit a lot of discourse among viewers when it premiered, and all the goofs that Mosby made following it. Still, that sentiment sparked a true butterfly effect and cemented this series as one of the best bingeable sitcoms (and it can be streamed with a Netflix subscription).
Still, even though the moment was heartbreaking for everyone involved, I somehow do think Josh Radnor's response was particularly visceral. As he relived the 2005 episode, apparently he outwardly berated Ted during his viewing. And Thomas chimed in to confirm:
The error of Ted Mosby's sentiments still sting for me, as a fan. However, anyone who’s watched the entirety of the show knows that the two eventually end up together after Tracy’s sad passing. Although, that’s a whole other hotly debated storyline that still has fans divided. Needless to say, Mosby is a character that will continue to find a balance between hero and lovable goof.
Josh Radnor’s rewatch might motivate me to dive back in myself. But I do know that I’d probably be yelling myself over some of Ted’s antics and possibly quoting Barney when reacting as well.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Blake Shelton Is Famous For Helping The Voice Contestants After They Leave The Show, But I’m Blown Away By How Far He’s Gone For One Artist
One Tree Hill’s Tyler Hilton Is Down To Return For The Reboot, And I Love His Idea About What Chris Would Be Doing Today