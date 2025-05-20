How I Met Your Mother’s Cobie Smulders Explained Why She’d Whisper ‘Extremely Inappropriate’ Things To Josh Radnor Right Before Filming An Intimate Scene
It's an interesting method.
How I Met Your Mother is still one of the funniest shows on Hulu, even over 10 years after the hit CBS sitcom's conclusion. And, despite the very controversial series finale, it’s still a favorite among many fans. Between the jokes, characters, storylines, and more, there are many reasons why HIMYM is perfect for a long binge. Plenty of intriguing BTS details have been revealed in recent years as well and, now, Cobie Smulders is explaining why she used to whisper inappropriate things to Josh Radnor before shooting scenes that were more risqué.
Smulders appeared on the rewatch podcast How We Made Your Mother, which is hosted by Radnor and HIMYM co-creator Craig Thomas. Longtime fans of the show surely know that Ted and Robin had a very special relationship and that they even revealed to be endgame during the closing moments of the series finale. Amid the discussion, Smulders dished on the funny, private moments she would share with Radnor from time to time while filming intimate scenes. These may sound wild, but they were apparently helpful:
Not only could whispering inappropriate things set the mood, but it could also help ease the tension. I'd imagine that it helps to have a great scene partner. Good guy Ted and Robin share a lot of scenes together, so it would make sense that Radnor and Smulders would want to find a way to be comfortable with each other. During the podcast interview, Smulders elaborated more on what it’s like preparing to film an intimate scene, and she couldn’t help but give Radnor credit as well:
Based on accounts shared by actors, intimate scenes can be tricky to perform, hence the presence of intimacy coordinators on sets to ensure that scenes are performed accurately and comfortably. When it comes to Cobie Smulders, she simply wants to make sure that everyone she acts with is comfortable. When it came to Smulders' on-screen relationship with Radnor, their connection was evident from the beginning, which is why it was easy to get comfortable with him. Smulders continued:
Craig Thomas eventually asked for an example of what the two actors would talk about before executing an intimate scene amid all the laughter. However, Josh Radnor refused, and Cobie Smulders said to think about the “worst possible thing,” and that’s what it was like. Radnor ultimately gave in and actually told a story about Neil Patrick Harris whispering something disgusting to him but admitted that he is “nothing compared to the depravity” that Smulders laid out:
Unfortunately, fans will just have to imagine the kind of tidbits Smulders would tell Radnor prior to filming their intimate scenes. I get the feeling it was all relatively NSFW, though, which honestly makes all of this even funnier. As wild as the scenarios may have been back then, Radnor now praises his co-star for her way with words:
Whether or not Smulders eventually confesses what she would say to Radnor is unknown, but I love that it’s basically just an inside joke between the two of them now. Oh, to have been a fly on the wall to hear those humorously dirty comments.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
How I Met Your Mother, which is one of the best sitcoms of all time, is available to stream in its entirety with a Netflix subscription.
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.