Hold Up, Is Kaitlin Olson’s High Potential About To Lose Another Co-Star To A New TV Show?

It wouldn’t take a fictional genius to figure out that one of my most-anticipated shows returning to the 2025 TV schedule is ABC’s High Potential. It’s go-to TV for quite a few of us here at CinemaBlend, regardless of whether or not I agree with others’ views on Morgan and Karadec eventually hooking up. But I really need for the show to stop losing co-stars ahead of Season 2, or to at least stop making me think it’s shedding established characters.

First, High Potential added Shameless vet Steve Howe as the new precinct captain, which heavily implies we won’t be seeing Season 1 recurrer Garret Dillahunt again as Lieutenant Melon. Then, the actor who played Morgan’s would-be love interest Tom, JD Pardo, signed on for the new Netflix series Trinity, despite giving fans like me hope in the hectic Season 1 finale that the potential was still there. And now it’s apparently time to start worrying about Taran Killam’s Ludo.

(Image credit: ABC)

Taran Killam Just Landed A Show On Another Network

In the world of High Potential, viewers would no doubt have all kinds of questions about who was watching Morgan's kids while she's out and about solving every esoteric murder in the city, if not for the low-stakes presence of Taran Killam's Ludo. The genial ex who has zero problems watching over kids that are partially his; he's practically a unicorn.

Taran Killam was only around for a limited number of episodes due to his recurring nature, but after the showrunner talked about Season 2 digging into Morgan and Ludo's backstory, I assumed that meant he would be around more, not less.

However, the actor can't exactly stop being successful with other career paths just because I want Morgan's kids to stay safe. So it only makes sense that he was able to land an even bigger role in another TV show in the meantime.

According to TVLine, Killam is set to join the new comedy Stumble, which was ordered to series this week at NBC. A mockumentary that will likely be paired with St. Denis Medical, Stumble centers on the "ridiculously competitive world of junior college cheer," and stars Claws' Jenn Lyon as Courtan extremely successful coach whose fall from glory forces her to take a new job coaching a "ragtag team" in an attempt to secure a record-breaking championship.

Within the new series, Taran Killam is playing Courteney's husband Boone, who is the football coach at Sammy Davis Sr. Junior College, which no doubt plays a part in why she was hired there. The comedy also stars Jarrett Austin Brown, Ryan Pinkton, Arianna Davis, Taylor Dunbar, and Georgie Murphy, with Kristen Chenoweth set to recur as an assistant cheer coach.

Will Ludo Get Written Out Of High Potential?

Obviously it's hard to tell at this point how things will shake out for Ludo on High Potential. On the one optimistic hand, Ludo being a recurring character means we're already not used to seeing him on a regular basis, so Killam being on another show might not have that drastic an effect. If storylines are worked out ahead of time, he could feasibly film an entire season's worth of scenes in a (busy AF) week's time. Depending on how long the second season is, at least.

On the more pessimistic hand, however, the fact that Killam is playing a series regular on Stumble means he like won't have many, if any, free weeks to go and film scenes anywhere else. Plus, the fact that his new show is on a different network likely doesn't help. Kaitlin Olson didn't need to go very far at all when she flipped from filming High Potential to filming It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, as they were on the same lot. But it probably won't be so easy for Killam.

For now, we can simply sit back and hope that Taran Killam finds a way to clone himself. But if he doesn't ever come back, at least we can relive the glory days by streaming Season 1 with a Hulu subscription.