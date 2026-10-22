Why Does Late Night Take So Many Breaks? Seth Meyers Gave His Take Just As Kimmel's Off The Air
Late Night shows are known for going on hiatus.
Late night shows have always had a unique place in the Hollywood landscape, and at any point there are a number of them competing for viewership. Even though Stephen Colbert's Late Show was cancelled, there are still a bunch on the air. That includes Late Night with Seth Meyers, which is airing on NBC (and streaming with a Peacock subscription). The SNL alum recently broke down why these shows take hiatuses so often, with his comments coming as Jimmy Kimmel begins a week-long break.
Kimmel has taken breaks earlier this year, and he's once again going off the air for a week. Some fans are curious why these shows stop airing new episodes every now and then, and luckily Seth Meyers spoke about this subject in an interview with The Wrap. Addressing his seven-week absence from Late Night, he offered:
It looks like Meyers' time on SNL is influencing his schedule for Late Night. He aimed to take one very long break, rather than going on shorter ones throughout the year. So we shouldn't expect him to go back on hiatus anytime soon. Unfortunately for fans of the genre, the same can't be said for his colleagues like Kimmel.
Meyers has spoken about the unique hours for late night talk shows, and his comments about hiatus allow for another peek behind the curtain. In the same interview, the 52-year-old host and comedian spoke more about his take on breaks. He offered:
It sounds like Seth understands the public perception of his job, especially when taking off for a whopping seven weeks. Perhaps his comments might help to offer some much-needed context for critics who aren't happy with him being off the air for so long. The same bit of understanding might be needed for Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon as well.
New episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers air weeknights on NBC as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that he doesn't go back on hiatus anytime soon. From the sound of it, he won't be.
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Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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