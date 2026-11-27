Tucker Carlson Sounded Like Jeremy Culhane’s SNL Impression While Explaining Why He Won’t Watch It
You need to read this article. That's the rule.
If you’re wondering what Tucker Carlson thinks of breakout SNL star Jeremy Culhane’s buzzy impression, the unfortunate truth is we may never know. The popular talking head has apparently never seen it, and it’s not because he’s angry about it or opposed on principle, it’s because he’s against consuming any articles or videos about himself.
Fans love to joke about celebrities setting Google alerts for themselves, but if Carlson is to be believed, he tries to avoid any opinions about himself that don’t come directly from people he knows. He’ll listen to his family. He’ll listen to his friends and those working on his show. He wants their feedback, but when it comes to everyone else, he’d rather just tune out all the noise. Here’s what he told Brandon Straka during their interview...
If that quote did something to you, it’s probably because Tucker uses one of the Tucker-isms Culhane uses all the time in his impression. It feels like every SNL appearance includes at least a couple usages of, “That’s the rule.” It warmed my heart to see it here, and it made me even more impressed with Culhane’s impression, given it almost felt in character the way Carlson said it. Seriously, first check out the interview with Carlson in real life…
I love how Straka basically has a panic attack the second he says, “That’s my rule.” In that moment, he’s all of us freaking out because he just said the thing. If you listen closely to the rest of Tucker’s comments, however, you can hear a lot more of where Culhane’s impression comes from. There’s the cadence in how he speaks, and of course there’s the signature laugh that Carlson has been known for throughout his career.
Now check out Culhane’s version below…
After his initial comments about never having seen the impression, Carlson went on to talk more generally about being parodied, and he had some really thoughtful things to say about his place in the world and what it’s like to get older. He said when he was a kid, he would look at older people and wonder if they were doing a bit, but as he’s aged and gotten feedback from his kids, he’s slowly realized that everyone sort of becomes a caricature of themselves.
He said he tries not to wear a mask, but sometimes he wonders if everyone eventually grows into one of the facets of their personality. Here’s a portion of his quote…
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It sounds like Carlson is never going to watch Culhane’s impression, but I would love to see a reaction video of him checking it out for the first time, especially since he has more free reign outside Fox News. I wonder what would be going through his head, especially since it feels like a slightly exaggerated but also pretty realistic take on him as a talking head. It's hard to tell because celebrities have a wide range of opinions about getting parodied on the show. Elon Musk, as an example, doesn't like Culhane's take on him.
Regardless, I’m sure we’ll see Culhane’s impression quite a few more times on Saturday Night Live. It’s become a semi-consistent part of Weekend Update, and it gets tremendous feedback every time. Maybe we’ll even see it return when the show comes back with guest host Amanda Seyfried next weekend.
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
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