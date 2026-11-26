It’s hard to believe The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been off of the air for half a year now. It’s presence was so undeniable for so long, sometimes I still feel like it’s around even though it’s definitely cancelled . Stephen Colbert’s kept busy, of course. He’s writing an LOTR movie (though we’ll have to see how it pans out after that merger )! Now that he does have more downtime he’s said there’s something his wife wants him to get into.

TV hours in general are known for being grueling, and late night is its own beast when it comes to hours worked. Despite the word “late” in the title, Colbert’s show actually shot in New York during the day, but putting on five shows a week is not for the faint of heart. I’m not saying Colbert used to be an avid exerciser before taking on the CBS gig (who knows?), but from the sounds of things, working on she show didn’t help. He’s not getting any younger, either, and now his late night stint is over, he wants to make some lifestyle changes.

Exercising. I think my wife has waited long enough. It’s time for abs. I want to be swole. You’re not even going to recognize me. I’m going to be ripped. You’re going to be able to bounce a quarter off my ass and get back two dimes and a nickel. Brace yourself. It’s finally happening.

The man was taking a slew of questions from his fellow late night hosts in a profile with THR when he admitted to wanting to get fit, fit, fit. The only time I’ve ever seen Stephen Colbert really attempt anything related to fitness was like eight years ago when The Late Show did an interview with the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg that included mobility stretches and some minor lifting, oh and one shot of Stephen Colbert pulling up his shirt and exposing his all-time dad bod.

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I can hardly blame the former late night host for not making the time for exercise. We learned a few months ago his writing team was working long hours and making monologue changes on the fly in order to stay ahead of social media during their later filming days. The thanks they got was getting fired and having just a few days to exit the studio . His stuff was shipped off to a museum. He went to his brother’s wedding, and then moved on. The one upside is now he has all the time in the world to get into shape.

So far, we haven’t seen Stephen Colbert become a fitness influencer in the days since The Late Show ended. However, there’s always time, and I will certainly be keeping my eyes peeled the next time the former late night host makes an appearance. Is that arm definition? Is there any hint of abs? Only time will tell.