Thanksgiving is nearly upon us and, with that, avid TV viewers can look forward to plenty of programming specifically geared towards the holiday. As all of those special offerings roll in on network TV, some may be wondering what’s going on with the late-night shows. There are now details regarding what hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers have planned for this coming week. And, from the looks of it, Fallon is differentiating himself from Kimmel over the holidays in a very keen way.

What’s Happening With Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show Amid Thanksgiving Week?

NBC – which houses both The Tonight Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers – has long capitalized on Turkey Day. After all, the storied network remains the home of the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (which Fallon has participated in). Historically, Fallon and Meyers’ shows have sought to draw in viewers even on the night of the holiday, and that’ll continue this year. Both shows will be on for T-giving amid the 2026 TV schedule, and they have some special developments planned.

Per NBC’s press site, Fallon’s Tonight Show will kick off the week of November 23 with a repeat on Monday and then run new episodes from Tuesday to Thursday. When it comes to the Thanksgiving broadcast, Fallon is set to welcome back his old pal, Justin Timberlake, to the show for the first time in two years. Said episode could lead to some memorable moments as has been the case with past T-giving broadcasts. I’m sure some devoted viewers remember Fallon and Kevin James’ messy food sketch from 2016.

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Meanwhile, Seth Meyers’ Late Night will drop new episodes from Monday, November 23 through Thursday November 26. And, for the holiday, Meyers is continuing his tradition of having his family members on the show for Thanksgiving. Amy Poehler and Tina Fey – Meyers’ longtime friends from his SNL days – will also appear during that holiday show.

(Image credit: NBC)

It definitely tracks that NBC would want to keep these late-night offerings on the air during Thanksgiving. Not only networks are alike, though, as it seems that Jimmy Kimmel and co. at ABC are going a different route.

Jimmy Kimmel Live!’s Thanksgiving Plan Has Been Revealed

The ABC press site confirms that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will only air new episodes on Monday, November 23 and Tuesday, November 24. For the remainder of the week, the show will go on a break and reruns will air in its place. So, in other words, this marks a brief hiatus for the team over at Live! Of course, such a break isn’t unheard of for this show or any other like it. What’s also worth noting is that this break comes months after Kimmel’s latest time away from the desk.

Over the summer, Kimmel took some time off, and that’s something he’s done over the past several years. During that time, his show remains on the air, though, and a cavalcade of guest hosts are brought in each week until Kimmel returns. Those guest host stints can be quite eventful (as viewers learned when Tiffany Haddish hosted back in July).

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When it comes to these Thanksgiving strategies, though, there definitely doesn’t seem to be anything too out of the ordinary. Jimmy Kimmel’s show can also seemingly afford to take a little time off, given the show has been crushing in the ratings, especially in the aftermath of The Late Show’s cancellation. (We’ll tear off a drumstick in your honor, Stephen Colbert.) All in all, though, I’m interested in seeing what Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show and Seth Meyers’ Late Night offer on T-giving as well as how they end up doing viewership-wise.