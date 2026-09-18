David Letterman's Comments About Missing 'Adrenaline Hit' Of Late Night Hit Even Harder After The Late Show Ended
His take is more germane after Stephen Colbert said goodnight for the last time.
When David Letterman said goodbye to The Late Show back in 2015, he did so of his own accord. Stephen Colbert would later say the two hosts “perfectly overlapped” and him landing the gig was a beautiful bit of fate. Just a little over a decade later, Colbert also said goodbye to The Late Show, though this time it wasn’t his choice to step down. Instead, CBS had unceremoniously cancelled the series.
Now, I’ve been flashing back to some comments David Letterman made when he was asked about missing the “adrenaline hit” The Late Show (and late night in general) provided. He’d spoken to GQ about what he missed while hosting, and it’s hitting harder now that Colbert is going through the same basic thing.
The whole "missing it" bit makes me wonder how Colbert is feeling in the summer after saying goodbye to his show on the 2026 TV schedule. It's fall(ish) now, and insiders have said it's been "hard." If Letterman's comments hold true, it's that adrenaline hit, that sense of purpose that may be missing, and that he had to find out in the big world.
For Letterman, the remedy was simple. Find ways to make strangers laugh in random moments. Of course, when Letterman retired he was in his late sixties, ready to sit back and work at a more leisurely pace. He didn’t quit entirely, of course, and has put together some legendary interviews for Netflix’s My Guest Needs No Introduction. Instead of months of grueling nightly TV though, Letterman will produce 3-6 episodes per season, with five seasons airing between 2018-2025. The pace is not exactly rapid.
Stephen Colbert is already moving forward a lot harder when it comes to workload. Even before his exit, he announced he and his kid were working on an LOTR script, and he mentioned in an interview he was recently in New Zealand where those productions film. He's also taken some guest stints and more. At 62 and with several hosting gigs under his belt, Stephen Colbert could also doubtless go into partial retirement… if he wanted. That doesn't seem to be his next chapter.
Letterman was clearly a different situation when he exited. For years he’d developed a tough reputation from his own guests, and has been asked about whether or not he was “too mean” before. Mindy Kaling and others were given advice about what to do and not do while appearing on The Late Show. For his part, Letterman’s said he’s spent his retirement trying to be a “better person.”
Letterman was among Colbert’s champions when the show was dropped, getting candid about the money situation, and he even likened it to an adult store going up in one’s childhood neighborhood. Despite the pressures and political rumors surrounding Colbert’s exit, late night’s nice (and philosophical) guy doesn’t have this existential stuff to deal with. (Probably because he got through so many Colbert questionert’s during his time on air.) Still, it will be interesting to compare what the two men did after their runs on The Late Show Ended, starting with those beards.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.