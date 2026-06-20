Why Jimmy Kimmel's Taking A Break From Late Night, And What's Gonna Happen

The 2026 TV schedule is going to look a little different this summer when it comes to late-night. After Stephen Colbert wrapped The Late Show in May, Jimmy Kimmel is going to take a break. However, there's no reason to worry about him, as he explained why he's doing this and what's going to happen while he's away.

It’s not unusual for Kimmel to take some time off for the summer holiday. And considering what he went through last year with his brief suspension, he definitely deserves to take some actual time off. During June 18th's Jimmy Kimmel Live! episode (parts of which are on YouTube), the late-night host explained just how long he’d be gone and what would happen with his show while he's away:

I will be taking the next two months off, this time voluntarily. But we’ve assembled a potent group of hosts to fill in for me.

Kimmel’s summer break and his rotating guest hosts have definitely become a tradition, and that isn’t stopping this year it seems. This time, we'll get see Tiffany Haddish, Jelly Roll, Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Colman Domingo, and Rosie O’Donnell sit in for Kimmel. Overall, it should be fun to see how these folks lead the show while Kimmel takes a little break before coming back to TV.

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At the moment, the talk show is airing reruns through the Fourth of July. Then, Haddish will host the week of July 6, according to Variety. It was also reported that Domingo would lead Jimmy Kimmel Live the week of July 20. Dates for the other stars were not specified; however, I know I can't wait to see them each sit behind that desk.

Jimmy Kimmel notably started using guest hosts during the summer of 2020. So, this little summer hiatus for him was likely expected by loyal viewers. In fact, Anthony Anderson has hosted 24 episodes of Jimmy Kimmel Live over the years, Jelly Roll hosted two episodes in July 2025, and Haddish headlined one last year too. So, this time around, we'll get a nice mix of returning guest hosts and new faces this summer.

Ironically, by the time Kimmel returns near the end of the summer, someone else from Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be spending some time away from the show. Kimmel’s longtime sidekick, Guillermo, will be on Season 35 of Dancing with the Stars, and several pros are already fighting over who gets to be his partner. Unfortunately, that likely won’t be revealed until September, but I wouldn't be surprised if Kimmel were to eventually share his thoughts on who his buddy gets paired with.

So, all around, there's no reason to fret about Jimmy Kimmel and the fate of his show. Any initial concerns are understandable due to Kimmel's previous suspension and the cancellation of The Late Show. If anything, I'm hoping Kimmel enjoys his time off and keeps us abreast of what he's up to via social media. In the meantime, though, let's savor the talents of the hosts that'll be sitting at that desk in the weeks to come.

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To see these guest hosts in action, be sure to watch Jimmy Kimmel Live! weeknights on ABC at 11:35 p.m ET.