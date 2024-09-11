Will Ferrell Has Regrets Over One SNL Sketch: 'That's Something I Wouldn't Choose To Do Now'

Will Ferrell rose to fame with his breakout performances on Saturday Night Live, where he played eccentric characters, and some of Ferrell's funniest quotes are the best in the show's history. The eventual film actor, who's grossed over $2 billion at the box office without appearing in the MCU has now begun to reflect on his earlier work, particularly some of his SNL sketches. While the show is known for its sharp satire and boundary-pushing humor, the Talladega Nights star admits there's one sketch he wouldn't perform again.

The Daddy's Home star recently spoke to The New York Times , sitting down with his longtime friend and collaborator, Harper Steele, to reflect on their time creating sketches for Saturday Night Live. During the conversation, Ferrell opened up about specific skits that might not land as well today, acknowledging that not everything from their earlier work has aged gracefully. After he shared his thoughts and dropped a joke, Steele gave a playful response:

Will Ferrell: I’d have to go back and review shows, but I’m sure there’d be a fair amount where you’d lament the choice. I mean, in a way, the cast — you’re kind of given this assignment. So I’m going to blame the writers.

Harper Steele: Yeah, he’s not culpable at all. [Laughs.] I wrote Monica Lewinsky stuff I wasn’t proud of. I wrote some good Britney Spears stuff and some stuff that I’m not as proud of. I wrote some Clinton things I wasn’t proud of. I’m just moving on. I have to.

The interviewer then pointed out a particular character from their respective SNL days that feels especially outdated. And the Anchorman icon subsequently expressed his agreement:

Interviewer: The Janet Reno character hits a false note now.

Will Ferrell: That’s something I wouldn’t choose to do now.

The recurring sketch Janet Reno's Dance Party featured Will Ferrell in drag, parodying the former Attorney General’s tough, no-nonsense persona. These sketches were incredibly popular back in the day, yet the Zoolander performer appears to feel that the optics of performing them today would not be so good.

Harper Steele also recognized the issues with using drag for comedic effect, while reflecting on her own approach to sketch writing and performance work. She added:

This kind of bums me out... I understand the laugh is a drag laugh. It’s, ‘Hey, look at this guy in a dress, and that’s funny.’ It’s absolutely not funny. It’s absolutely a way that we should be able to live in the world. However, with performers and actors, I do like a sense of play.

All in all, the creative pair emphasize how comedy evolves and how growing cultural sensitivity has influenced their views on their past work.

Harper Steele and Will Ferrell met as an actor and a writer on SNL, which is one of the best sketch comedy shows and quickly became close friends. After 30 years of friendship, Steele came out as transgender, a journey now chronicled in the critically acclaimed upcoming documentary Will & Harper, which has a trailer that'll make you cry. The film, acquired by Netflix following its premiere at Sundance earlier this year, captures the duo on a road trip across America. Along the way, they reconnect and reflect on their bond as Steele navigates life post-transition, offering a heartfelt exploration of friendship and personal growth.

Despite any missteps during their SNL days, the pair's body of work speaks for itself. Their openness to reexamine their past choices shows that even iconic comedians can grow and adapt, proving that self-reflection is always possible, no matter how beloved you are.