The Trailer For Will Ferrell's Documentary Will & Harper Is Already Making Fans Cry: 'Sobbing At The Trailer Is Always A Good Sign'

Will Ferrell has shaped his career as an actor of being a true comic genius. Whether it’s watching the American actor play eccentric characters on SNL or his funniest quotes from his best movies , Ferrell knows how to make an audience laugh. Only this time around, the Elf actor’s trailer from his latest project Will & Harper is already making audiences cry which you can say “is always a good sign.”

The trailer of Will & Harper is already preparing audiences for a touching true friendship story. We explore the 30-year friendship between Will Ferrell and Harper Steele who met as actor and writer on one of the best sketch comedy shows , SNL. After Steele came out to Ferrell as transgender during the pandemic, the duo decided to head off on a 17-day road trip to commemorate a new phase of their friendship.

Social media users are already getting all of these tear-jerking emotions watching the Netflix trailer and I don’t blame them. @caitiedelaney described what many of us are feeling right now seeing this new documentary’s first look:

sobbing at the trailer always a good sign https://t.co/8qNaK8MQXoSeptember 5, 2024

Yes, if a two-minute trailer can bring you to tears, there’s a good chance you’ll feel those same emotions throughout the movie. It’s easy to feel emotional viewing the Will & Harper trailer as it looks like we see a real glimpse of Will Ferrell and Harper Steele’s three-decade-long friendship through laughs and warm hugs. It’s a beautiful thing that their strong bond has never changed between the two. @ali_sivi is another X user who’s feeling a stream of tears from the trailer:

so i just burst into tears https://t.co/yJh8iAAwZgSeptember 5, 2024

I love how so many people in the comments of this post said the trailer should have come with a warning that the 2024 Netflix release is bound to make you cry. I can understand that request considering you’d never think a new movie starring Will Ferrell known for his funniest movies like Elf and Stepbrothers would actually bring you to tears. But, it proves that even a hilarious comedian like the Anchorman star can have serious life moments like anyone else. @kingofmyhearts is already prepared to add this upcoming Netflix movie to their watchlist:

oh my god 🥹 i cannot wait to watch this https://t.co/JK0c1KUXBxSeptember 5, 2024

The excitement for Will & Harper is hyped on my end too. Not only do I have high hopes for it because it already is a documentary with at least a 90% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but it looks like audiences will be witness to what an endearing friendship looks like between longtime pals. By Harper Steele confiding in Will Ferrell about her transition to living as a woman, their friendship still grows strong. @MatthewFoster20 described perfectly what makes the Talladega Nights actor a true LGBTQ+ ally:

This is what a true person does well done to will ferrell on choosing to not only educate himself but also others and support his friend this is what true allies do 🏳️‍🌈 🏳️‍⚧️ https://t.co/fbE60sGvm9September 6, 2024

This X user is spot on that Will Ferrell will surely show in Will & Harper what it means to be an ally. We see the Old School actor learn about his best friend’s gender transition journey as well as educate the masses through his new documentary. Hopefully seeing a prolific actor like Ferrell display an openness and acceptance of his former SNL writer can open the eyes of many other people watching too. I’d like to believe by the end of Will & Harper, the world will view the Emmy Award winner in a new light like @leerobson23 does:

This is lovely.Will Ferrell is the hero the world needs right now. https://t.co/tYa91ZriTFSeptember 6, 2024