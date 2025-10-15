A Disney World Guest Has Died In An 'Apparent Suicide.' Here's What We Know

It’s been an unfortunate few weeks in the world of theme parks, as we’ve seen too many people pass away. First, we had a tragic accident at Epic Universe that led to a death after riding a roller coaster. More recently, an elderly woman was found unresponsive on Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion. Now, however, we have an even more unfortunate situation as a guest has died at Walt Disney World in what’s been called an “apparent suicide.”

A Man Reportedly Committed Suicide At Disney World’s Contemporary Resort

On the night of Tuesday, October 14, footage was shared online of Orange County Sheriff’s Office personnel setting up a white tent on an outdoor platform at Disney World’s Contemporary Resort, one of the first two original Disney World hotels. Early reports claimed that a person had actually been struck by the Disney World Monorail, the track for which runs through the middle of the structure.

A representative for the Sheriff’s Office told EW that the death is being investigated as an apparent suicide, but that the person in question was not struck by the Monorail. Reports that the body was found on the Monorail track have not been confirmed, nor directly refuted.

The Contemporary Resort has an open central area which allows the Disney World Monorail to move through the hotel and stop to pick up passengers. If the body was in fact found on the track, similar to an incident that occurred in 2016, the victim possibly could have jumped from one of the interior ledges of an upper floor where the rooms are located and landed on the track.

Suicides Have Occurred On Disney Parks Property Before

While deaths of any kind on Disney Parks property are rare, they do happen, despite the longstanding myth that Disney goes out of its way to prevent deaths from occurring on property. What’s more, suicide isn’t entirely unheard of either. Back in 2022, a man jumped from a Disneyland parking garage in order to commit suicide. It was at least the second suicide at that location.

We’re seeing what certainly appears to be an unusual amount of tragic death at theme parks in recent weeks. While these deaths have little in common beyond the fact that they took place in theme parks, it’s a terrible reminder that even in these happy places, heartbreaking things still happen.

We here at CinemaBlend extend our thoughts to the family and loved ones of the individual who died. If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can find assistance by visiting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and you can contact the National Suicide Prevention Helpline by calling or texting 988.