Marvel Rumor Claims Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Will Be Around For The Long Haul (And I So Hope Its Legit)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to the studio's steady release is new content in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. While there have been some peaks and valleys at the box office, Deadpool & Wolverine broke records when it hit theaters. Fans have been wondering if/when Hugh Jackman will return as Logan in upcoming Marvel movies, and a new rumor about his future might give a clue. Personally I'm really hoping it's true.

Jackman's return as Wolverine broke the internet, and is a big reason why Deadpool 3 did so well. It would make sense if Kevin Feige and company would want to keep him in the MCU, and a new rumor rom scooper Daniel Richtman (via SHH) claims that not only will he appear in Avengers: Secret Wars, but he'll be staying on for "more projects", even if/when the X-Men movies are rebooted for the shared universe.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, and even less has been established about Secret Wars. The Doomsday cast announcement included a number of X-Men OGs, but not Jackman. But if this rumor is to be believed, we'll see him in Secret Wars before popping up throughout the MCU.

Obviously we should take this rumor with a giant grain of salt for the time being. But given Jackman's tenure as Wolverine and how much Deadpool 3 crushed at the box office (especially following The Marvels' box office bomb), it tracks that the studio might want to keep the collaboration going. At this point it's hard to imagine anyone else playing the Wolverine on the big screen... even after seeing Henry Cavill's cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine.

What we know about Marvel's X-Men movie is extremely limited, as its still in the development stage. But rather than starring the actors played mutants in the 20th Century Fox movies, fans are expecting a brand new crop of actors to play the team of heroes. Although if this latest report is to be believed, there might not be anyone else stepping into the role of Wolverine. That or Jackman's version will exist outside of the new franchise, leading to a multiversal Logan crossover. Hey, stranger things have happened in the MCU lately.

Fans who have spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hyped for the X-Men to finally get their time in the spotlight, both in Doomsday and their own movie. Season 2 of the animated series X-Men '97 is also expected to hit next summer.

Our questions will hopefully be answered when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list, and Secret Wars will follow suit on December 17th, 2027. So it'll be a while before we find out if this Wolverine rumor is legit.