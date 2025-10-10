WWE's Alexa Bliss Showed Up At Halloween Horror Nights To Scare The Living Daylights Out Of People, But It Didn't Go How I Expected

Halloween Horror Nights 2025 is currently underway at Universal Theme Parks, and if you're a wrestling fan, you need to keep your eyes peeled at The Horrors of the Wyatt Sicks. Wrestling fans got their dream of seeing the late Bray Wyatt honored with his own horror attraction, and if they were lucky enough to be there on a certain night, they might've seen Alexa Bliss as well.

While Bliss isn't specifically tied to the Wyatt Sicks in WWE programming, it made sense that she would be included in their horror attraction. She was a big part of the Firefly Funhouse era, and as such, hung out in that section during a recent night that was filmed by a crew. Check out the video, which didn't go how I expected:

Alexa Bliss Makes Appearance At Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights - YouTube Watch On

I wouldn't assume a majority of people who visit HHN's Wyatt Sicks exhibit are pro wrestling fans, but I would guess that at least a fair few who travel through are doing so because they were fans of the WWE. Given that, I'm so shocked that more didn't recognize Alexa Bliss in the video, especially after her big return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

While that is shocking, CinemaBlend did hear from a designer for Universal Orlando Entertainment, Jordan A. Hill. While only one person directly clocked seeing Alexa Bliss in the video, Hill assured us that there were more people who were questioning whether or not that was really her or not:

When we were shooting this, we heard quite a few, 'That looks JUST like her' comments lol

I can understand that reaction, because I've felt the same way in the past. I've had instances where I spot someone notable or famous out in the world, and as much as you feel like you know it's them, you're hesitant to say anything because why would they be there? Even in a case where it's a WWE-themed haunted house, who really expects Alexa Bliss to be hanging out there?

Alexa Bliss may be the "old lady" of the WWE roster these days, but I think the fact that so many are psyched to see her collaborate with Halloween Horror Nights shows she still has what it takes to run the women's division in the WWE.

Right now, she's holding the tag titles with Charlotte Flair, which does grant them some TV time to build a case toward working on a larger program in the future. Maybe she can lean more into the horror side of her character, and this time next year, we're going to see her get her own attraction? I'd love to see it, and just more of Bliss in general.

Halloween Horror Nights is still going on at Universal Parks, with the final date to attend on November 2nd. There's still plenty of time to enjoy all the fun and thrills, so look into getting a ticket today!