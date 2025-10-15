After BTS Yellowstone Altercation Reports Spread, Kevin Costner Is Rumored To Be Leaving The West For His Next TV Project

Between all the alleged drama that led to Kevin Costner’s exit from Yellowstone and the unclear fate of his Horizon movies, there have been questions about what the actor is doing and his plans for what’s next. Now, after an article was published about the challenges he’s faced and the drama he’s been involved in, including one story about an on-set altercation on Taylor Sheridan’s show, a source has opened up about how he feels about this story and what his plans are for his next series.

How Kevin Costner Allegedly Reacted To The Story

Last week, a story was published by THR titled “How Kevin Costner Lost Hollywood.” In it, the financing troubles surrounding Horizon, Costner’s reportedly contentious exit from Taylor Sheridan’s modern Western, and more were discussed in detail. Also, it started with a story about an argument the John Dutton actor got into with his fellow Yellowstone cast member Wes Bentley, who played his son Jamie. Bentley’s team confirmed it, saying it was a “work-related argument” that happened during an emotional scene that was “discussed and resolved.”

Now that the story has made the rounds, Page Six spoke to a source who alleged that Costner is “furious” about this report. They claimed:

He’s said to be furious over the new Hollywood Reporter story about how he’s lost the plot… He’s very angry about it.

The story did a deep dive into the allegations surrounding Kevin Costner and Taylor Sheridan’s disagreements, it went through contentious moments in the actor’s career, and it discussed the future of his career and the Horizon franchise. Now, this new report is claiming that the Dances with Wolves director is leaving the world of Westerns and going out to sea for his next project.

Kevin Costner Is Reportedly Working On A Series About ‘Finding Sunken Treasure’

As various upcoming Yellowstone shows move forward and the Duttons’ story continues, there are big questions about what Kevin Costner, the former lead of this megahit, will do next. According to a source who spoke to Page Six, he’s into deep-sea diving. They explained:

Kevin Costner is on a deep-sea diving binge to discover sunken treasure.

The insider went on to claim that this will be the basis of the actor’s next project. They noted that “no one has signed on to finance it” yet, but he’s apparently shopping it around. They said:

He found gold coins and emeralds recently in the Caribbean. Now he’s shopping a TV series on finding sunken treasure around the world.

The outlet also noted that Costner has worked with underwater archaeologist Alex Mirabal before, and they have a shared fascination with shipwrecks. However, at this moment, that fact and this supposed project are not connected.

It’s unclear if this series would be a docuseries or fictional, but Costner has worked in both realms. On the 2025 TV schedule, he has had two docuseries premiere, Yellowstone to Yosemite with Kevin Costner and Kevin Costner’s West. Meanwhile, he’s made a few movies that take place on the water, including The Guardian and Waterworld. So, with few details about this potential project, I could really see it going either way in terms of whether it’ll be fiction or nonfiction.

So, as we learn more about Kevin Costner’s possible move from the West to the oceans, we’ll keep you updated.