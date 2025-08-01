Dave Franco Says He Had Sex On A Disneyland Ride, And Someone Had To Have Seen It

Disneyland is the happiest place on Earth, but apparently, for some people, the joy that comes from fun rides and great vibes just isn’t enough. As much has been said about Disney Adults, they are adults after all, and anybody who has been in the theme park world for any length of time has certainly heard stories of people getting up to…adult activities on theme park rides. It turns out actor Dave Franco is one adult who has done just that.

(Image credit: Walt Disney World)

Dave Franco Reveals He Had Sex On Pirates Of The Caribbean

Franco, who stars in the new well-reviewed film Together, recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where host Alex Cooper asked him what the wildest place he had ever had sex was. The actor revealed an event, at an undisclosed time in the past, where he got a little freaky on one of Disneyland’s classic attractions. He said…

Something may have happened at one point on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland. The fucked up part about that is, I think there’s cameras on every inch of that place, but we were pretty covert. We’ll leave it at that.

Franco is certainly right that Disneyland attractions have cameras everywhere. Having said that, I’d be more concerned with the other people riding on the attraction. Even if they were in the back seat of the boat, the next boat isn’t that far behind, and the people in the front would certainly have been able to see what was going on.

And while Dave Franco and his unnamed partner may not have gotten busted by Disneyland Cast Members, that doesn’t mean that he didn’t still give them a show. While Cast Members will often get on a loudspeaker to shut down any inappropriate activity, they don’t always do that, though even in the dark, they can see everything. I'm not aware of people being banned from Disneyland for this particular activity, but it's certainly possible, so people should beware.

People Having Sex On Disney Parks Rides Is Far From Uncommon

A quick glance at Reddit reveals plenty of stories from both people who have attempted amorous encounters on Disneyland rides, people who have witnessed such things, and the Cast Members who had to deal with it. If nothing else, it confirms that even if you don’t think anybody saw you having sex on the Haunted Mansion, people absolutely did.

Pirates of the Caribbean does appear to be a popular choice for those looking to get busy at Disneyland. It makes some sense. The ride doesn’t have a lap bar or any other seat restraint, and it’s also the longest ride at Disneyland, giving you the most time to do whatever it is you’re going to do. Though it's also one of the best rides at Disneyland, and you're going to miss a lot about it if you're...otherwise engaged.

That said, please don’t have sex at Disneyland. I have to get on that ride after you, and I don’t even want to think about what the previous rider was up to.