I Love Theme Parks And MasterChef, So This Latest Disneyland News Has Me Absolutely Thrilled

One of the best things about theme parks is the way that attractions can come together with your favorite movie franchises to make great rides. Roller coasters are always fun, but as a super fan of Tron, Walt Disney World’s Tron: Lightcycle Run is extra great because it makes me feel like I’m part of that story.

But now two of my favorite things are coming together in a very different and unexpected way. As a big fan of both MasterChef and Next Level Chef, two of Gordon Ramsey's nearly endless list of cooking shows, and as somebody who makes it his job to eat the best food at Disneyland, I’m looking forward to a future trip to Disneyland Resort, as it will soon include a Gordon Ramsey restaurant.

A Gordon Ramsey Restaurant Is Coming To Downtown Disney, And It Sounds Super Fun

Downtown Disney, the shopping and dining complex of the Disneyland Resort, has been undergoing a major overhaul over the last couple of years. One of the new buildings announced last year was called the Carnaby Tavern. It was set to include Downtown Disney stalwart Earl of Sandwich on the ground level with a table service restaurant above it.

Today, Disneyland announced that a new gastropub, Gordon Ramsey at The Carnaby, will be moving into the upper level. The new restaurant, the first of its kind within the Gordon Ramsey restaurant empire, will be themed to 1960s-era London, complete with Ramsay's elevation of pub food favorites.

Some of Gordon Ramsey’s signature dishes, like his beef wellington and sticky toffee pudding, will be on the menu. As somebody who has seen those dishes on shows like MasterChef more than once, I’ve always wanted to try them, and Gordon Ramsey at The Carnaby will be my chance.

In addition to the food and drink, the restaurant will also have live music on select nights, all in keeping with the 1960s London theme. It sounds like a pretty fun place to get a meal in Downtown Disney.

Downtown Disney Has Become One Of The Best Parts Of The Disneyland Resort

A few years back, a large area of Downtown Disney was cleared out to make room for a planned hotel that never happened. Since then, Downtown Disney hasn't been as much fun as it could have been, but the area has been slowly returning to, and surpassing, its former glory.

The addition of Gordon Ramsey to Downtown Disney is just the latest example of what has been an incredible era of growth and improvement for the shopping and dining complex. The addition of Din Tai Fung, Parkside Market, Paseo and Centrico has really elevated the dining options. The creation of the Downtown Disney stage, which has live music almost every night, has added to the entertainment offerings as well.

In addition to Gordon Ramsey at The Carnaby, another chef with Michelin stars, Joe Isidori, is bringing the Arthur & Sons Steakhouse and Pearl’s Roadside BBQ to the former location of Tortilla Joe’s Mexican Restaurant. Downtown Disney is only looking and tasting better and better, and I can’t wait until all these new additions are here, though I’m not sure where I want to eat first.