10 Bad Movies That Actually Have A Really Good Scene Or Side Plot

I am far from being the most optimistic person when it comes to matters in the real world, but I’ll always look on the bright side when it comes to movies. Yes, that includes finding something I liked from even some of the worst films ever made. Though it’s not always the case, there have been so many examples of bad movies that have either a really good scene or a side plot that makes them redeemable (or almost).

From more recent releases from the 2025 movie schedule to some of the most divisive cinematic experiences of all time, the following films had something up their sleeves that made them not so bad. They’re definitely not good, but a tad bit better off because of these great scenes…

(Image credit: Disney)

Tron: Ares (2025) - The Light Jet Ski Chase Sequence

No one, myself included, thought Tron: Ares would be the best movie of the year. However, I was admittedly a little shocked when the reviews started rolling in (CinemaBlend gave it a 2.5/5 score). Sure, the film is a bit hollow, is heavy on spectacle opposed to story, and has Jared Leto in a leading role, but there is some stuff to love from the doomed rekindling of the Tron franchise.

Of course, I’m talking about that insane light jet ski scene when Ares (Leto) and Eve Kim (Greta Lee) are trying to escape the Dillinger mainframe with Athena (Jodie Turner Smith) on their tail. It’s everything you want from Tron with its stunning visuals, wild action, and the killer score from Nine Inch Nails.

(Image credit: MGM)

Spectre (2015) - Opening Scene In Mexico City

There’s no getting around it, Spectre is near the bottom of the list when it comes to Daniel Craig’s James Bond films. The 2015 spy film, which had its work cut out for it by following the universally beloved Skyfall, made one misstep after another when it came to 007 and the franchise as a whole. However, it wasn’t all bad…

When it comes to opening scenes in James Bond films, Spectre is in the upper echelon. Shot with an attention to detail, intensity, and fluidity by director Sam Mendes and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, this extended sequence through the streets and along the rooftops of Mexico City during the Day of the Dead festival is superb. It’s just a shame the rest of the movie didn’t live up to it.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) - Roland Tembo's Hunt For Dinosaurs

“That is one big pile of shit” is probably the most accurate way to describe The Lost World: Jurassic Park, a 1997 sequel lacking all of the heart, nuance, and timelessness of its predecessor. For decades, I’ve had problems with this movie, and it’s not just because it spawned a terrible, way-too-difficult, and uninspired video game adaptation.

Despite my problems with this movie, there is one side plot that I do look forward to whenever I watch The Lost World, and that is the story of big game hunter Roland Tembo (Pete Postlethwaite). Seriously, if the movie were about him instead of Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) documenting the dinosaurs, I honestly think it would be better!

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Street Fighter (1994) - M. Bison's 'For Me, It Was Tuesday' Speech

I know Street Fighter is a terrible movie, but I’ll always have a soft spot for this bonkers 1994 video game movie. I won’t even try to defend whatever Jean-Claude Van Damme was trying to do with his portrayal of Guile, but it’s a different story for Raul Julia’s take on the movie’s big bad, M. Bison.

A lot of what Julia, who died weeks before the release, did in Street Fighter still holds up in a strange way. And while I could go on about his character’s entire plot, the scene that I always come back to is the one where he responds with “For me, it was Tuesday” when Chun-Li Zang (Ming-Na Wen) opens up about the Shadaloo leader killing her father.

(Image credit: Warner Brothers Pictures)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003) - The Highway Chase Sequence

Between its unnecessary temple/rave/sex scene deep underground in Zion and its overly-complicated plot and philosophical escapades, there’s a lot that doesn’t work or make sense when it comes to The Matrix Reloaded. However, there is at least one scene that is still great after all these years…

Of course, I’m talking about the highway chase scene where Neo (Keanu Reeves) and company are trying to save the Keymaker. Those creepy twins, the beautifully shot fighting, driving, and shooting sequences, and the Wachowskis’ knack for over-the-top action made this one to remember.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Army Of The Dead (2021) - Those Robot Zombies

On the surface, Army of the Dead is nothing more than a well-shot and action-packed zombie film from Zack Snyder nearly 20 years after he remade George A. Romero’s Dawn of the Dead. And while the movie feels kind of hollow and forgettable at times, this 2021 Netflix flick did have a pretty crazy subplot that was never properly explored: robot zombies and time loops.

There are a couple of scenes throughout the movie where you can clearly see zombies that are more like robots than undead humans. This was talked about quite a bit following the film’s release, but with the franchise pretty much dead, it seems like this great idea won’t be fleshed out.

(Image credit: C2/Warner Bros.)

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) - Skynet Takes Over

I wasn’t the biggest fan of Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines when it came out back in 2003, and my opinion remains largely unchanged. However, there is something else that has remained the same over the past 22 years, and that’s the fact that the scene where Skynet becomes self-aware is one of the coolest moments in the entire franchise.

After hearing about Skynet taking over so many times in the past, actually seeing it go down was so badass. It’s just a shame the rest of the movie is a stinker.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Batman V. Superman (2016) - Bruce Wayne's PTSD

Though not the worst Dark Knight movie, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice is regarded by most to be absolutely terrible, in pretty much every way imaginable. Despite the bloated story, massive runtime, overly moody story, and visuals so dark you need to adjust your TV’s brightness, there is something that is pretty great here.

When it comes to superhero movies tackling mental health, Batman v. Superman has its moments. This is primarily seen through the side plot of Bruce Wayne’s PTSD following the events of Man of Steel, with his trauma impacting his worldview and actions.

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures Distribution)

Pearl Harbor (2001) - The Attack On Pearl Harbor

There were so many ways Pearl Harbor could have been a great movie and not just a bad movie with one great scene; yet, here we are. This 2001 summer blockbuster had a massive runtime, an even bigger budget, and some of the biggest stars of the era. However, the film’s namesake – the December 1941 attack by Japan on the U.S. Pacific naval fleet – is only one part of those three-plus hours.

That said, the extended sequence recreating one of the darkest days in United States history is undeniably incredible. The initial attack, Cuba Gooding Jr.’s character manning the .50 caliber anti-aircraft gun, the defensive push by U.S. pilots; they all create a cinematic spectacle.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace (1999) - Duel Of The Fates

Okay, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace isn’t the worst movie in the franchise (not even the worst in the prequels), but it’s far from being a good movie. It overly complicates the lore of the series, introduces some of the worst characters, and hasn’t really aged all too well. However, it does have “Duel of the Fates.”

Along with the pod-racing scene, this climactic lightsaber battle is something fans (and the general public) still talk about more than 25 years later. The choreography is light-years ahead of what came before it, and John Williams’ score is masterful, to say the least.

These movies aren’t the best to ever hit the big screen, but these scenes (or at least side plots) make them at least watchable.