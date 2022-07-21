Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive

In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language , there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.

The first major step toward greater inclusion comes via a new restraint harness that is designed for guests with physical disabilities, and according to People , will work with all thrill rides at the 20 Six Flags locations in North America. The existing harnesses may not be sufficient to secure guests with missing limbs or other physical disabilities, and this new harness will overcome that, allowing more people to ride the thrill rides in all of the parks. And considering how important thrill rides are to many Six Flags parks , this is a big deal

The second step toward making Six Flags theme parks better for all guests is the fact that all Six Flags locations now meet the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards requirements to be Certified Autism Centers . Staff in each park have received special training to provide support to guests with autism. The parks will now also include special guides that highlight the sensory impact of the various attractions so that guests with autism can better plan their time in the parks.

Amusement parks are supposed to be fun for everybody which is why so many theme parks are taking these steps, and with decisions like this Six Flags parks will certainly be improved experiences for many guests that might not be able to take full advantage otherwise. Anything that makes parks more fun for more people is a step in the right direction.

And with each update and change parks around the world are simply getting better and better for more people. Universal Orlando recently unveiled a transfer device for its newest roller coaster , the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, which is also designed to allow guests with physical disabilities to ride. The resort announced that it was not going to patent the technology, allowing any other parks that could take advantage of the tech to do so.