Disney World’s Famous Princess Makeover Boutique Making A Change To Be More Gender Inclusive

It’s been just about two years since Walt Disney World reopened following its pandemic closure . When it did, a lot was changed. Social distancing meant that not all rides and attractions functioned as they once did. Fireworks and parades were gone, as was most all live entertainment. Over the course of the last two years nearly everything has come back to Disney World . One exception has been the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, where kids are transformed into princesses and princes, but now one of those locations is set to reopen, and be a little more gender inclusive in the process.

The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, as well as the one at Disneyland, are set to reopen on August 25th. The additional locations at Disney World, at the Contemporary Resort and at Disney Springs are still closed. While the services on offer are the same that you could get before the shutdown, the language on the Walt Disney World website has been modified somewhat. Previously, the description of the boutique referred to the cast member stylists as “Fairy Godmother’s in Training”, but the new wording calls them “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices” which removes any assumption of gender.

It just goes to show how easy it can be to modify some words and easily become more inclusive. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique itself has been inclusive for a long time. While it is traditionally known as the place where little girls can get made up to look like their favorite Disney Princess, there are also packages for those that would rather be made to look like a knight in shining armor.

The simple change is part of a larger initiative that Disney has been implementing over the last few years called “Reimagine Tomorrow.” At the theme parks this initiative has included broadening the acceptable look for cast members in the park, as well as significant changes to some attractions.

The world famous Jungle Cruise recently underwent some significant updates to remove insensitive portrayals of African characters. Splash Mountain is set to shut down in the near future to completely change the story of the ride from one connected to the problematic Song of the South to The Princess and the Frog. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, as the new ride will be called , is set to open in 2024.

Whether or not you have small children who want to take part in the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, it’s just nice to see it finally reopening. At this point it's unclear if Walt Disney World will ever truly be "back to normal," but if it is, we need all the old school elements open. Also, this stuff makes little kids really happy and there's nothing that makes me happier than seeing kids happy at Disney World.