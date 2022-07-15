Disney World Just Made Another Change That Has Triggered Nostalgia In Some Fans, Anger In Others

Disney Parks are designed to evoke nostalgia. Walt Disney saw himself as a purveyor of that comfortable nostalgia that we all like to get lost in from time to time. However, Disney Parks are also places that are always changing , updating, adding new things, and frequently removing old things to make room for them. This has led to a regular clash among fans as people get emotionally attached to all aspects of the resorts, including, in the most recent case, a sign advertising a ride.

When the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror was first built at Disney’s Hollywood Studios a large sign was placed on one of the roads leading into the resort to advertise that fact. It was a bit more than your normal billboard, as it had moving parts, showing one of the ride vehicles rising and falling. The sign had been there for decades, and as such people came to expect it and find comfort in seeing it, but Disney World tore the sign out of the ground yesterday, and so people on Twitter are lamenting its loss.

Good morning everyone! Let’s cruise by an old friend for the last time! Have a super day my friends! #WaltDisneyWorld #TowerofTerror #HollywoodStudios pic.twitter.com/27eaFJddr8July 15, 2022 See more

On the one hand, it could be seen as silly that people are caring about a sign. At the same time, it’s been there for a very long time and for many seeing it is as iconic a “you’ve arrived at Disney World” moment as passing under the Walt Disney World sign itself. The fact that the sign had been broken for years, and thus the moving parts no longer moved, doesn’t matter.

Tower of Terror Billboard on World Drive(1994 - 2022) pic.twitter.com/X2lAWyVDgbJuly 14, 2022 See more

It’s being reported that the sign will be replaced by simple landscaping, so it almost seems not worth taking the time to remove the sign. If it was being replaced by a different sign advertising some other element of the resort, that would be one thing, but that’s not the case. With Toy Story Land and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge both being added to Hollywood Studios is recent years, it’s hard to argue the Tower of Terror is the thing drawing most people to that park. Even if the Tower of Terror is on the agenda for a film adaptation .

I'm going to miss it. pic.twitter.com/cfO47uN27UJuly 13, 2022 See more

Fans who love the sign didn’t even have much time to prepare for its inevitable death. It was just announced on Wednesday that the sign would come out, and overnight it was removed so by yesterday morning guests coming to Walt Disney World only saw the hole where it once stood.

Tower Of Terror sign is officially gone after it's overnight removal (they knew to be fast before anyone tried to tie themselves to it 😬) pic.twitter.com/tqqXXWbrFRJuly 14, 2022 See more

While most of the people are dealing with their nostalgia, there are some that seem to be legitimately angry that the Tower of Terror sign is now gone. Disney has been a target for a lot of frustration from fans under Bob Chapek , who has been a target from all sides in recent months following political battles between Disney and the state of Florida , and the CEO of Disney is now getting flack for the removal of a sign as well.

Disney World destroying the classic Tower of Terror sign outside of Hollywood Studios is truly a sign of the state of the parks under Bob Paycheck.July 14, 2022 See more