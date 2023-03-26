Disneyland Confirms When Splash Mountain Is Set To Close Ahead Of Princess And The Frog Revamp

This story has been updated to reflect details that came out after the article was first published.

Theme park lovers have known for some time now that Disney Parks is planning to refurbish its long-operating Splash Mountain rides at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The Song of the South-themed attractions, which have complicated histories, are set to be reopened as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, which pays homage to The Princess and the Frog. WDW’s version of the OG ride – located within the Magic Kingdom – closed in January and is currently in the midst of its renovation. Its counterpart in California is still in operation, but a new report provided allege details regarding when the ride will close its doors for the imminent revamp.

It was reported by The Orange County Register that Disneyland's version of the ride would close on May 7, 2023. The attraction will ultimately reopen in 2024, by which time it will officially sport the Princess and the Frog motif.

Update: A Disneyland rep has confirmed to CinemaBlend that the information shared in regard to Splash Mountain's closing date is inaccurate and the ride will continue to operate through the date listed above.

It was in the summer of 2020 that fans petitioned for Disney Parks to rebrand the Song of the South ride, with many suggesting that it be retrofitted as a salute to the 2009 animated movie starring Anika Noni Rose. By June, the House of Mouse announced the change, much to the delight of a number of fans. Imagineers later explained that the movie was a natural fit because the ride is positioned in proximity to New Orleans Square. (Louisiana is where the acclaimed flick is based.)

A number of aficionados have been monitoring progress on the Walt Disney World attraction, which closed up shop for renovations on January 23. Even before it stopped operation, many took note of fans’ observations of the ride. Just a few months ago, social media users took notice as the ride was drained of water amid its final few days.

While plenty of fans seem jazzed (no pun intended) about the retheme, others haven’t been as enthusiastic. A group of people took issue with the initial petition set forth back in 2020, and that displeasure seemingly increased after the rebrand was confirmed. More recently, “Save Splash Mountain” trended on social media as a result of nostalgic patrons voicing their views.

The closings have also sparked some incredibly odd and unexpected developments. Chief among them is a trend that sees park attendees selling water from the ride online. This practice has garnered much attention, with even Universal Studios opting to roast folks for doing it. Clearly, some people want to hold onto the attraction – which opened in 1989 – but of course, change seems to be coming one way or another.

Those who want one last ride on Splash Mountain might want to do themselves a favor and journey to Disneyland before this coming May to do so. And anyone who has already said their proper goodbyes can simply look forward to what lies ahead with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.