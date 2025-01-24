Disneyland’s Downtown Disney Is Opening Yet Another New Store, But I'm Already Questioning Its Existence

2025 is going to be a big year for the Disneyland Resort, as the Mouse House gears up to celebrate the original theme park’s 70th anniversary. While some updates are coming to existing attractions, like the controversial Walt Disney animatronic, it seems like more time is being spent on the continued revamping the Downtown Disney District. In the last month, two new stores have opened along with a new food marketplace, and two more spots are slated to open in the coming days. As exciting as the changes are, I’m already questining the existance of one of the stores.

Theme park reporter Scott Gustin recently shared photos of the rethemed The Disney Dress Shop location which will now be called the Disney Storyland Boutique. The new signage was spotted last week, but this is the first time fans have gotten a peek inside, and judging by the images, the Imagineers pulled out all the stops when it came to the theming. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the same can be said for the merchandise.

The Disney Storyland Boutqiue Looks Gorgeous

According to LaughingPlace, the store is set to open to the public on Friday, February 24. Judging by the photos both reports shared, the store is bright, colorful, and looks straight out of a fairytale. There appears to be a gorgeous sign spelling out the store’s name with different letters resembling different animated characters, like an “R” that’s totally Remy from Ratatouille. There even seems to be a mini mountain of stuffed animals that’s giving ‘90s Disney Store vibes (if you know, you know).

The new store features plenty of neon lights spelling out words and in the shape of beloved characters. However, the highlight of the design might be that the store has been broken down into character themed sections. Stitch fans will find all his merchandise on one wall, and there also seems to be spots for less mainstream characters like Marie and Baymax.

But Where Is The Exclusive Merchandise?

There’s no denying that the store looks gorgeous, however, from the photos shared, it looks like its all the same merchandise you can find in the other shops in Downtown Disney and in the parks. In fact, most of the items are already in the much larger souvenir shop World of Disney a few steps away from this new location. Which begs the question: did we really need another store with all the same items in it?

Sadly, this seems to be a new trend when it comes to stores at the Disneyland Resort. A few years ago, stores used to only carry items that reflected the theme. For example, when you exited off of one of Disneyland’s best attractions, Star Tours, you entered into a gift shop brimming with Star Wars merchandise you could only find there. That’s not the case anymore, as more and more generic Disneyland souvenirs have crept in. And with this new store seemingly selling the same old items, I’m worried the days of finding one-of-a-kind, hard-to-snag merch are long behind us.

I was really hoping that the Disney Storyland Boutique would have taken a page out of the newly opened D-Lander store, which is stocked with exclusive merchandise you can only find in the store, but that doesn’t seem like the case. What a shame too. It would have been interesting to see a new line of merchandise pop up for the location — perhaps, even a spot to by books to pay homage to the “storyland” title.

Regardless, I’ll still be popping in to the new store when I make my next trip down to Downtown Disney. Here’s hoping by then they’ve revamped some of the merchandise options.