Love On The Spectrum's Co-Creator Explains How He Approaches The Complexities Of Autism Representation On The Beloved Netflix Show

Since its debut 2022, the U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum has become a hit with Netflix subscription holders. I would argue that that's in great part due to the series feeling like the antithesis to other reality dating shows. Perhaps it may even be the best dating show that's currently airing. One major element of the acclaimed streaming series that makes it so good is how thoughtful its depiction of people with autism is. And, based on comments shared by the show's co-creator, it seems a lot of love in care goes into that representation.

The latest season of Love on the Spectrum has been honored with five Emmy nominations (for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Directing, Picture editing, Cinematography and Casting) With that, co-creator Cian O’Clery has been promoting the show as of late. O'Clery more recently opened up about “the pressure and responsibility” of representing the autism community. Here’s how what he shared:

It’s still a huge responsibility, and it’s one that kind of befell us as a team–me, Karina, and the team at Northern Pictures. It went from being a little show on an Australian public broadcaster to being this show that’s being seen globally, and I guess probably the clearest representation of autism in the media–that’s a huge responsibility that we don’t take lightly at all.

Cian O’Clery conceived Love On The Spectrum with co-creator Karina Holden, and the franchise began with an Australian edition back in 2019. The fact that O'Clery, Holden and co. have been able to pull this show off is nothing short of amazing. Their success is especially poignant when considering that some movies and TV shows can generate stereotypes about people living with autism spectrum disorder. During his interview with Deadline, O'Clery also revealed what "comforts" his team as they work:

It’s really important for us to try and get it right. I think what comforts us when we do think about that is we’re telling real stories of real people in their voices. It’s them telling us their stories. That’s why we have those lovely master interviews where they’re looking down the barrel, where they’re actually looking at a reflection of me in a mirror system.

CinemaBlend’s own Heidi Venable recently wrote about the series from the perspective of a parent of an autistic child. Heidi shared that while she’s struggled in the past to watch media centered around autism, Love on the Spectrum worked for her due to the diverse cast, the involvement of family and friends within the show and other notable reasons.

Given the LotS' continued popularity, which isn't limited to its cast going viral on social media, the creators have only had more “pressure” around showing up for the autism community. O’Clery also disclosed how the team ensures that it make the series diverse in a genuine way:

That makes us feel good about what’s being put out there, and we also try to cast a diverse range of people whenever possible. But having said that, we don’t say, 'Hey, we’re making a new season. We need X, we need Y, and we need Z,' we just put the call out, and it’s the people who come into us that we work with. And from there, we make a short list of who we think is going to be right.

Love on the Spectrum has been celebrated for not only including a group of young singles who have autism but also for having people from different backgrounds, sexualities and so forth. This approach allows audiences to understand how different having autism can be from person to person. O’Clery also said this:

But I’m not saying that means I understand [everything]. The most important thing is to be questioning all the time and asking people what their experience is, because the autism spectrum is so diverse that you can’t make any assumptions about anybody. That’s what we’re hoping the biggest message is in the series. We’re hoping that people don’t make assumptions about someone based on their diagnosis because everyone is completely different.

As Cian O’Clery pointed out, being neurodiverse himself (along with having ADHD) has helped him as well steer the show in the right direction. I'm pleased that he and his team have put so much effort into making a show that's not only engaging but authentic and sweet as well.

The third season of Love On The Spectrum U.S. was among the 2025 TV premieres that dropped on Netflix back in spring, and I'd highly recommend streaming it now.