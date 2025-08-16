Love On The Spectrum's Co-Creator Explains How He Approaches The Complexities Of Autism Representation On The Beloved Netflix Show
"We're telling real stories..."
Since its debut 2022, the U.S. version of Love on the Spectrum has become a hit with Netflix subscription holders. I would argue that that's in great part due to the series feeling like the antithesis to other reality dating shows. Perhaps it may even be the best dating show that's currently airing. One major element of the acclaimed streaming series that makes it so good is how thoughtful its depiction of people with autism is. And, based on comments shared by the show's co-creator, it seems a lot of love in care goes into that representation.
The latest season of Love on the Spectrum has been honored with five Emmy nominations (for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, Directing, Picture editing, Cinematography and Casting) With that, co-creator Cian O’Clery has been promoting the show as of late. O'Clery more recently opened up about “the pressure and responsibility” of representing the autism community. Here’s how what he shared:
Cian O’Clery conceived Love On The Spectrum with co-creator Karina Holden, and the franchise began with an Australian edition back in 2019. The fact that O'Clery, Holden and co. have been able to pull this show off is nothing short of amazing. Their success is especially poignant when considering that some movies and TV shows can generate stereotypes about people living with autism spectrum disorder. During his interview with Deadline, O'Clery also revealed what "comforts" his team as they work:
CinemaBlend’s own Heidi Venable recently wrote about the series from the perspective of a parent of an autistic child. Heidi shared that while she’s struggled in the past to watch media centered around autism, Love on the Spectrum worked for her due to the diverse cast, the involvement of family and friends within the show and other notable reasons.
Given the LotS' continued popularity, which isn't limited to its cast going viral on social media, the creators have only had more “pressure” around showing up for the autism community. O’Clery also disclosed how the team ensures that it make the series diverse in a genuine way:
Love on the Spectrum has been celebrated for not only including a group of young singles who have autism but also for having people from different backgrounds, sexualities and so forth. This approach allows audiences to understand how different having autism can be from person to person. O’Clery also said this:
As Cian O’Clery pointed out, being neurodiverse himself (along with having ADHD) has helped him as well steer the show in the right direction. I'm pleased that he and his team have put so much effort into making a show that's not only engaging but authentic and sweet as well.
The third season of Love On The Spectrum U.S. was among the 2025 TV premieres that dropped on Netflix back in spring, and I'd highly recommend streaming it now.
