Gal Gadot Admits She Was ‘Disappointed’ By Snow White’s Box Office Performance And Shares Her Take On Why It Flopped

At this point, it’s fair to say that Disney’s live-action Snow White remake starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot didn’t make too much of an impression at the box office. The Marc Webb-directed movie ruled during its opening weekend, but those monetary returns gradually diminished as time went on. Additionally, critics weren’t enthusiastic about the film, while general audiences had somewhat more positive thoughts. Analysts have since shared takes on why the movie flopped and, now, Gadot is weighing in on what happened.

Gal Gadot Shares Her Take On Why She Thinks Snow White Flopped

Since her 2025 movie release finished its theatrical run, Gal Gadot has remained mum about its performance. The former Wonder Woman actress broke her silence on the matter, however, while taking part in a Q&A for Israel’s Keshet 12’s The A Talks (via Haim Etgar of Instagram). While addressing journalists, Gadot was asked about Snow White’s reception and whether she was “angry” with how it turned out. Gadot began her appeal by discussing her experience making the movie, and she shared some thoughts on co-star Rachel Zegler:

I really enjoyed filming this movie… I even enjoyed working with Rachel Zegler. [We] laughed, talked and had fun. I was sure this movie was going to be a huge hit.

The Fast and Furious alum, who plays the Evil Queen in Snow White, went on to vaguely reference the events of October 7, 2023 involving Israel and Gaza. She then went on to discuss Hollywood’s response to the situation, which she believes factored into Snow not doing as well as she hoped:

In various industries, including Hollywood, there’s pressure on celebrities to speak against Israel. You know, [the international situation] happened, and despite… I can always explain and try to give context about what’s happening here, and I always do that. But, in the end, people make their own decisions. I was disappointed the movie was so affected by it and it didn’t succeed at the box office. But that’s how it goes. You win some, you lose some.

Gal Gadot, who was born in Israel and served in its armed forces for a time, has expressed support for her country of origin since the conflict with Gaza began. Ultimately, Gadot’s sentiments drew backlash in some circles. The actress’ comments were ultimately just one source of controversy linked to her live-action Disney film.

Snow White Was Wrapped Up In Other Matters That Sparked Negative Press

Rachel Zegler came under fire after comments she made about the Snow White character amid 2022’s D23 Expo resurfaced online. At the time, Zegler spoke about some of the issues she had with the 1937 version of the Disney princess and explained that her interpretation would add a few more layers to the character. The actress’ comments, however, were not well received and many shared their thoughts on social media. Also accompanying those sentiments were negative comments about Zegler’s casting.

Eventually, Rachel Zegler also made headlines after sharing her critiques on U.S. President Donald Trump. Zegler also drew attention for expressing support for Gaza amid the Israeli-Palestinian situation overseas. In recent months, Zegler has addressed the backlash she’s faced for her political beliefs, stating that with her platform, she has a responsibility to speak out on such topics.

Despite the layers of controversy that surrounded Snow White, the film has seen some wins. For example, the fantasy flick trended very high amongst viewers after it became available for Disney+ subscription holders. After Gal Gadot’s comments, it remains to be seen whether the cast or crew will discuss the film’s reception in the near future.