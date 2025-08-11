Disney World's Newest Transportation Option Is Crazy Expensive, And Now I'm Really Missing The Magical Express

Walt Disney World is twice the size of the island of Manhatten, and that means that one of the most important elements of any Disney World vacation is transportation. Disney World has an absolutely incredible transportation network for moving you around the resort once you’re in it, and now there’s a new option for getting to it, but it’s not cheap.

Disney World’s Dedicated Minnie Van Service Is Nice, But You Get What You Pay For

As posted on Twitter, starting this week guests staying at Disney World’s Deluxe level resorts will have access to dedicated Minnie Vans, the special Lyft vehicles decorated in the colors of Minnie Mouse, for direct transportation to and from Orlando International Airport. Get ready to pay for it, though, as it will set you back $199…each way.

Beginning on Wednesday August 13th, ANY guest booked in a Deluxe or Deluxe Villa stay will be eligible to book direct Minnie Van transfers to and from MCO directly to their resort hotel. Priced at $199 per direction. This perk was available to anyone staying at any Disney… pic.twitter.com/ycaxWEm0H5August 10, 2025

$199 each way is pretty steep, especially since a standard ride share to or from MCO is going to cost you significantly less. A quick look at Lyft as I write this indicates I could pay for both directions for about half this price.

That said, this is part of Disney Signature Services, so you’re going to be getting more than just a ride from the airport. This service was available to all Disney World hotel guests pre-pandemic, and has been available to guests staying in Club Level rooms at Disney World resorts up until now. While the exact list of additional services is not publicly listed, previously riders got additional snacks and drinks, and each vehicle came with up to two convertible car seats. This is something that not all ride share vehicles have, but something families visiting Disney World will often need.

Maybe the feeling is that, if you’re already paying for a Disney World Deluxe resort, another few hundred bucks may not make you blink. I’m more of the opinion that if you’re already paying for a Deluxe Resort, a few perks that don’t cost so much wouldn’t be so bad. Even for what you get, it’s just not a small amount of money, and it really makes me wish the old Disney’s Magical Express was still around.

Disney’s Magical Express Lived Up To Its Name

It feels like a million years ago since Walt Disney World ran the Magical Express. The bus service was free to anybody staying in a Disney World resort. And in addition to a dedicated bus to take you to your hotel, the service would pick up your bags at baggage claim for you and deliver them to your room.

It was an incredibly convenient offering that you not only didn’t need to pay for, but it meant you could actually save money since you wouldn’t need to rent a car or pay for other transportation if you were spending your whole trip on Disney World property. It potentially gave you a reason to do just that.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Magical Express was discontinued in 2022. Mears, the bus company that ran the service on behalf of Disney, now runs a similar service out of the same terminal, but it isn’t free, usually doesn’t go directly to your resort, and doesn’t include the baggage service.

If you can afford it, the Minnie Van service sounds great. A personal, dedicated ride to the airport in a Disney-themed vehicle sounds like a great way to start and end your trip. For what it costs, I certainly hope it’s something special.