Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Having A Renaissance, And I Need To See Her Bring Back Another Iconic Character

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been a star of TV and film for decades now, and is best known for starring as the title character of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription). That's my favorite show of all time, and I've loved seeing SMG have a renaissance lately with a variety of exciting projects like Dexter: Original Sin and the Buffy reboot pilot. She also surprised people with her cameo in the new I Know What You Did Last Summer, but there's another legacy character I need to see her reprise ASAP: Cici Cooper from Scream 2.

Between returning as Helen Shivers in IKWYDLS (despite her death) and filming new scenes as Buffy Summers, Sarah Michelle Gellar is making a habit out of reprising her most famous horror roles. And since Scream 7 began filming in January, it seems like the perfect time for her to pop back in as Cici.

Scream 7 Is Already Bringing A Ton Of Legacy Characters Back.

Since SMG died in Scream 2 (which is streaming with a Max subscription), one would assume that would be the end of her time as Cici Cooper. But recent installments in the horror franchise have changed the rules, with Skeet Ulrich returning as a ghost version of Billy Loomis. This opened the door for more of these returns, which is exactly what is happening for the upcoming horror movie Scream 7.

HBO Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month

The original Scream trilogy is streaming on HBO Max. Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, with three tiers available for an HBO Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.

What we know about Scream 7 is limited, but director Kevin Williamson is bringing back a ton of legacy characters... somehow. The following have already been confirmed online, to the confusion and delight of fans like myself: Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley, who were Ghostfaces Stu Macher and Roman Bridger. Additionally, David Arquette is set to return, despite Dewey's death in 2022's Scream. The latter is especially thrilling, since Scream VI was the only installment without his character physically present.

With so many dead characters set to appear in the next slasher, it seems logical that Cici could also show up. Unfortunately, Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed she didn't get the call, despite being interested in joining the fun. Although, since we just got through months of her lying about returning in I Know What You Did Last Summer, maybe we should take the 48-year-old icon's comments with a grain of salt.

(Image credit: Dimension Films)

Sarah Michelle Gellar's chase scene as Cici is arguably one of the best scenes in Scream 2, despite her not being a leading role in the highly anticipated sequel. The same can also be said for Helen's death in I Know What You Did Last Summer, which is why SMG is one of the all-time scream queens ever. As such, bringing her back along with other legacy characters in Scream 7 just feels right. So I'm going to keep crossing my fingers that this actually happens.

Scream 7 is currently expected to arrive in theaters on February 27th as part of the 2026 movie release list. Fans will have to wait and see if more surprise cameos are included, as well as if Hulu orders the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot to series.