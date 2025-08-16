Chris Hemsworth Shared Gratitude After Receiving Birthday Love, And His Avengers: Doomsday Co-Star Channing Tatum Shared A Sweet Response

There was a birthday in the Marvel family earlier this week. Chris Hemsworth, who’s played Thor for 15 years, turned 42 years old on Monday. Hemsworth just took the time to thank everyone for all the “birthday love,” and one of his first-time co-stars in the Avengers: Doomsday cast , Channing Tatum, went out of his way to mark the occasion in the comments.

Chris Hemsworth and Channing Tatum were confirmed to be part of the cast of one of next year’s upcoming Marvel movies , Avengers: Doomsday, during a five-hour livestream of director’s style chairs . First, check out Hemsworth’s social media post:

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) A photo posted by on

The Thor actor shared a photo of himself in front of an epic cake with sparkler candles, and he shared a message of gratitude “to be cruising through this tiny blip in time, surrounded by such brilliant people and unforgettable moments.” Here’s what Tatum wrote in the comment section of the Instagram post:

Happiest day of your birth my long lost brother. King of kings you are. Sending you all the love and kisses boo.

Looks to me like Hemsworth and Tatum have perhaps bonded on the set of Avengers: Doomsday? That’s the only reason I can think of for Tatum to casually send “love and kisses” to the Aussie actor, and refer to him as “boo”. Or, that’s how the Gambit actor addresses every Hollywood actor?

Either way, it’s an adorable exchange between the two movie stars as we wait to find out how Thor and Gambit will fit into Doomsday. Details for the 2026 movie have been kept relatively under wraps, but we know it’s currently being filmed across the UK. The movie will mark Hemsworth’s first appearance as Thor since starring in 2022’s Thor: Love And Thunder, and the second appearance of Tatum’s Gambit, following his unexpected debut in the MCU last summer in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Hemsworth’s Thor already has a connection to Deadpool & Wolverine via a mysterious scene where Deadpool sees him crying during a future event in the timeline . The actor will be the only original Avengers member to reprise their role in Doomsday, though Robert Downey Jr. is part of the cast as Victor Von Doom.

Chris Hemsworth recently celebrated 15 years with the character, which led to some confusion over whether he was saying goodbye to the God of Thunder. As of right now, we don’t know if we’ll see a Thor 5 , but it’s definitely exciting to imagine all the new characters in the MCU that Hemsworth's character is getting to meet right now while filming Avengers: Doomsday. Now, we have to wonder if Thor and Gambit will cross paths, and if they’ll get along at all.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18, 2026, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars coming out a year later on December 17, 2027.