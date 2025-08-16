Kate Hudson Celebrated Running Point Season 2 Starting Production With A Cute Selfie That Highlights Something I Want To See More Of

Netflix’s 2025 schedule has ushered in a few new TV shows that have managed to strike a chord with viewers. The Kate Hudson-led sports comedy series Running Point is such a production to have made a splash. It didn’t take too long for the show to land a Season 2 renewal after its premiere this past February. Now, Hudson herself has revealed that the new season is officially in production, and she confirmed that with a sweet selfie. In doing so, she actually hit upon one thing I’d like to see more from the show down the road.

Kate Hudson Shares A Photo To Celebrate The Start Of Production On Running Point Season 2

The Almost Famous icon took to Instagram to share the update on the second season of her Netflix show. Of course, the behind-the-scenes photo doesn’t give away any major teases for what’s to come in the upcoming episodes. However, what it does show is Kate Hudson smiling alongside her co-stars, including Brenda Song (Ali Lee), Justin Theroux (Cam Gordon), Scott MacArthur (Ness Gordon), Drew Tarver (Sandy Gordon) and Fabrizio Guido (Jackie Moreno). Check out the picture down below:

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix) A photo posted by on

For those who aren’t in the know, the 2025 TV schedule offering Running Point centers around the Gordon family, who run the once-storied Los Angeles Waves basketball team. Their world is shaken up, however, when oldest sibling, Cam (the team’s president) must step down to undergo drug rehabilitation. With that, former party girl Isla takes the reins and must deal with the professional and interpersonal challenges that come with the job (including the revelation that she and her siblings have a half brother).

When it comes to Kate Hudson’s pic, the members of RP’s ensemble look happy to be back together again. This is a really lovely photo, and it’s a great way to signify that work has officially begun on Season 2. Honestly, the only thing that would’ve made the pic even better would’ve been the presence of other cast members Toby Sandeman (Marcus Winfield), Chet Hanks (Travis Bugg) and Jay Ellis (Jay Brown). Regardless of any missing stars, there’s something comforting about seeing the cast in the same room once more.

That exact point actually ties into something that I really wanted more of during Season 1 of the sports show, which counts Mindy Kaling and Ike Barinholtz amongst its co-creators. Let’s talk that out, shall we?

What Do I Want To See More Of In Running Point Season 2?

My one hope for RP’s upcoming season is actually quite simple. What I’m hoping for is even more scenes in which the main cast is together, specifically those who play the Gordon siblings. Early on Season 1, viewers get to see Isla, Ness, Sandy and Cam together for a few scenes. The Gordons’ legal meeting with their illegitimate brother, Jackie, is such an example. However, as the season goes on, it feels like viewers only get to see a couple of the siblings together at a given time, except for very rare occasions.

More on Running Point (Image credit: Netflix) After Watching Netflix's Running Point, The NBA Fan In Me Wishes One Thing Was Different About The Show

It’s really a shame, given that the actors play off each other well and, when they do share scenes, they’re very entertaining. For example, in Running Point’s Season 1 finale, the cast shines during the scene that sees Isla, Sandy and Ness find Jackie at a restaurant, where he’s celebrating his late mother’s birthday. I also personally enjoyed watching Jackie, Isla, Sandy and Ness hanging out after the latter three’s pool fight during the fifth episode. So, if I were among the ranks of Running Point’s writers and producers, I’d craft more scenes that allow that fun ensemble to chop it up more as a group. Of course, other characters like Ali and Cam.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Of course, there are plenty of other developments that would be great to see in Season 2. For example, it would be amazing to see the LA Waves win a championship in a highly contested game. What I also need to see is the reactions that Sandy, Ness and Jackie are going to have when they realize that Cam has returned from rehab to take back his job.

Running Point received solid reviews from critics, and I’m hopeful that Season 2 is just as delightful. Also, until I have reason to doubt the possibility, I’ll remain confident that the main cast will have more group scenes together. Maybe Kate Hudson’s selfie is an indicator of just that. That speculation aside, though, fans wait for the new episodes, they can grab a Netflix subscription and stream the first ten installments now.