It’s A Small Thing, But Epic Universe's Latest Update Is Making The Theme Park Feel More And More Real

Universal Orlando has done a, well, epic job at building interest in its brand new theme park, which is slated to open in May of 2025. It was super clever how the Florida-set parks teased and then dropped details about each land one at a time , and the momentum has only been growing, to the point where we know quite a bit about what’s coming to Epic Universe . This month, the company dropped a new detail that’s making this impending opening really start to feel more and more real, however.

Per some other Universal Orlando superfans, this month signing finally went up announcing Epic Universe. And when I say signage, I mean a huge AF signal to frequent parkgoers about what is to come (though frequent visitors probably know at this point it’s coming). While it’s a big, but small thing to note, it’s really making the theme park feel more real to me.

And just like that… THE SIGN IS UP! #EpicUniverse https://t.co/niL5owRQPu pic.twitter.com/FZ5TCMsVGrDecember 17, 2024

While the sign is big, I could see how some might see it as a small thing in the scheme of things. However, I’m the type of person who loves the details, like when ET: Adventure got a new sign when Shrekland opened. Or when I rode Velocicoaster for the first time and found out four raptors were loose on the ride! Every time I explore a park there are new and interesting details to collect and store in my theme park mind palace.

The signage in the parking garage already talks about Universal’s three epic theme parks, but right now, that’s actually counting water park Volcano Bay as Theme Park #3. It’ll be interesting to me to see if the signage changes to four once Epic Universe opens its queues for the first time.

Three messages currently seen on signs in the Universal parking garage walkway. Likely to change soon, with the opening of Epic Universe. pic.twitter.com/RhvpZUUYmrDecember 20, 2024

We’ve ramped up a lot in recent months with the first look at the park as a whole and all of its mega ins and outs in terms of lands and attractions. Within each of these niches, there are fans, and because we're not talking just one ride or one section of a park, fans are excited about a lot of different stuff coming down the pipeline.

A lot of people are excited about the new Dark Universe portion of the park. And I know more than one person who is interested in staying in the new Helios Grand hotel . For me, personally, it’s going to probably be Harry Potter and The Battle Of The Ministry of Magic that keeps me up at night (though in usual fashion some Potter fans have some questions ). In short, there’s a lot we already know about Epic Universe, but learning more just makes me wish I had a Delorean handy so I could travel to the future and back.