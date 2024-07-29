Universal Orlando Has Picked The Perfect Date To Reveal The Final Piece Of Epic Universe, And Of Course, Harry Potter Is Involved

Over the last several months Universal Orlando Resort has been drip-feeding us details about the new Epic Universe theme park. One land at a time, everything we know about Epic Universe has been revealed. Now only one land remains. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic is the final land to have its attractions officially confirmed, and the resort has picked the perfect date for that reveal, this Wednesday, July 31st, Harry Potter’s birthday.

While the post on Twitter from Universal Orlando Resort technically only teases something set to happen on Wednesday, the post is in the same style as all the other Epic Universe announcement teases. On top of that, all the other lands of Epic Universe have already had their moments, so the Ministry of Magic is the only one left. One wonders if it was left until last specifically because Epic Universe wanted to use the July 31st date for the announcement.

It was confirmed earlier this year that a third Wizarding World land would be part of Epic Universe. The area is expected to take inspiration from both the Ministry of Magic as seen in the Harry Potter films, as well as some elements from magical Paris as seen in the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Two attractions are rumored to be part of the land. A large-scale dark ride that will take guests through the Ministry of Magic building has been a major talking point for years. Alongside that, a stage show based on Circus Arcanus, the Wizarding circus as seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has also been suggested. We’ll find out on Wednesday just how close to reality those rumors have been. There will also be Wizarding World-themed gift shops and restaurants.

Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic will join the other lands that have already been announced. Celestial Gardens is an original land that will act as Epic Universe’s entrance area and hub. From there, guests will be able to walk through portals to visit Super Nintendo World, How to Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk, or the Universal Monster-themed Dark Universe.

Once the Ministry of Magic land is announced, the major details of the theme park will be known, but there are still some things we don't know. The Universal Helios Grand Hotel will be located inside the Epic Universe park. While we expect the hotel will be the place to stay when visiting Epic Universe, we don’t really know what we’ll find when we walk inside the hotel as far as bars, restaurants, or other amenities.

And then, of course, there’s the most important remaining detail, the opening date of Epic Universe. We know the park is scheduled to open next summer, but a specific opening date hasn’t been confirmed. With travel agents recently receiving some Epic Universe ticket packages, it seems likely that the opening date may have been decided on. Perhaps that announcement will come alongside the Wizarding World details on Wednesday.